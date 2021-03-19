In CAA Football, 'substitute games' between healthy teams could address viral pauses

William & Mary hosts Elon Saturday in football, another mini-triumph for the CAA regardless of outcome, as the unprecedented spring-semester season unfolds. Richmond was supposed to play at James Madison Saturday. That game will not occur because of Dukes' COVID issues.
“You look at the opportunities, the scheduling, you never know,” said W&M coach Mike London. “It’s a day-by-day world that we live in now.”
Saturday’s New Hampshire-Delaware CAA game also was postponed, because of COVID concerns at UNH.
Given those parallel developments, the possibility of Richmond and Delaware meeting Saturday was discussed by the schools and the CAA. UNH-Delaware was postponed Wednesday, a touch tardy for the Spiders. They took off a couple of early-week days in response to Monday’s announcement of the UR-JMU postponement, and were not in position to face Delaware.
As the CAA schedule evolves through mid-April, however, there could be substitute games arranged days before they occur, according to CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio.
“It is not something that is being mandated by the conference. The conference is helping to manage it. It would need to be an agreement between the two institutions,” D’Antonio said Friday.
CAA schools are committed to making substitute games happen when feasible, but bringing together two football teams involves logistical challenges not present in other sports, DAntonio noted.
UR, JMU, W&M and Elon comprise the CAA South Division, with Delaware, Albany, Rhode Island, Maine, Villanova, Stony Brook and UNH in the North. Towson opted out. As scheduled, only divisional opponents meet this spring-semester season. Travel for substitute games will not include flights, according to the league.
“We’re very much open-minded to looking at opponents, if we had to, from the Northern Division. And if something happened and there wasn’t one of those available, then I’m more than willing to consider other opponents that are outside the league,” said Jeff Bourne, JMU’s director of athletics.
JMU (3-0, 1-0 CAA), the FCS' top-ranked team, has missed two games after postponing the March 13 date with W&M and Saturday’s game against Richmond.
“I want to give credit to our staff. When you go through something like this, the first thing that happens sometimes is people say, ‘Well, you haven’t been very careful with what you’re doing.’ That is furthest from the truth,” said Bourne. “I think they’ve done a wonderful job. It’s just, when you’re dealing with a circumstance like this virus, it’s very difficult to try to predict and control.”
The league schedule has a make-up weekend following the conclusion of the regular season for South Division teams. According to D’Antonio, determination of which games are made up will grow out of discussion involving schools and the conference.
Some may need another game to move toward FCS playoffs qualification, and some won’t. Four FCS games are the minimum required for playoff consideration. Three CAA games are needed to capture the league’s automatic bid.
