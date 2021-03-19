In CAA Football, 'substitute games' between healthy teams could address viral pauses

UR, JMU, W&M and Elon comprise the CAA South Division, with Delaware, Albany, Rhode Island, Maine, Villanova, Stony Brook and UNH in the North. Towson opted out. As scheduled, only divisional opponents meet this spring-semester season. Travel for substitute games will not include flights, according to the league.

“We’re very much open-minded to looking at opponents, if we had to, from the Northern Division. And if something happened and there wasn’t one of those available, then I’m more than willing to consider other opponents that are outside the league,” said Jeff Bourne, JMU’s director of athletics.

JMU (3-0, 1-0 CAA), the FCS' top-ranked team, has missed two games after postponing the March 13 date with W&M and Saturday’s game against Richmond.

“I want to give credit to our staff. When you go through something like this, the first thing that happens sometimes is people say, ‘Well, you haven’t been very careful with what you’re doing.’ That is furthest from the truth,” said Bourne. “I think they’ve done a wonderful job. It’s just, when you’re dealing with a circumstance like this virus, it’s very difficult to try to predict and control.”