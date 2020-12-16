In odd year, slimmed-down football recruiting classes for Spiders, Dukes, Tribe

College football’s December signing period on paper looks only half as productive as usual. FCS members Richmond, James Madison and William & Mary typically sign 15 to 18 prospects, but didn’t reach that level Wednesday.

The impact of COVID-19 influenced the NCAA to extend by one season the eligibility of players who were part of 2019 teams. That allowance translated into many seniors determining, along with their coaches, that they would return for a bonus year after not competing in the fall of 2019 because of the pandemic.

In response, most schools signed fewer recruits while adhering to the FCS scholarship limit of 63. Each program may bring in a few more players during the February signing period.

Coaches and their staff members in many cases signed prospects without ever having seen them in person, playing or in introductory sessions, because of NCAA recruiting restrictions during the global health crisis and the absence of high-school football in various parts of the country.