In odd year, slimmed-down football recruiting classes for Spiders, Dukes, Tribe
College football’s December signing period on paper looks only half as productive as usual. FCS members Richmond, James Madison and William & Mary typically sign 15 to 18 prospects, but didn’t reach that level Wednesday.

The impact of COVID-19 influenced the NCAA to extend by one season the eligibility of players who were part of 2019 teams. That allowance translated into many seniors determining, along with their coaches, that they would return for a bonus year after not competing in the fall of 2019 because of the pandemic.

In response, most schools signed fewer recruits while adhering to the FCS scholarship limit of 63. Each program may bring in a few more players during the February signing period.

Coaches and their staff members in many cases signed prospects without ever having seen them in person, playing or in introductory sessions, because of NCAA recruiting restrictions during the global health crisis and the absence of high-school football in various parts of the country.

The Spiders went south for nearly all of the players, and among them is quarterback Kyle Wickersham, son of former LSU quarterback Jeff Wickersham, who passed for 6,921 yards at LSU 1983-85. UR offensive line signee Keith Gouveia, from Stephens City, is the nephew of former NFL linebacker Kurt Gouveia, who played for Washington 1987-94, and in 1999.

Richmond

Name                              Pos.     Ht.     Wt.       Hometown

Carsen Stocklinski           OL      6-4     290       Watkinsville, Ga.

Sam Hedrick                    DL      6-4     250       Charlotte

Bryson Parker                 DB      5-10   180       Charlotte

Gabriel Carbajal             OL       6-4     290       Slidell, La.

Ja’Vion Griffin                 WR      6-0     175       Williamston, N.C.

Keith Gouveia                OL       6-3     290       Stephens City

Jerry Garcia Jr.               WR      5-10   175       Hope Mills, N.C.

Kyle Wickersham           QB       6-3     225       Metairie, La.

James Madison

Name                           Pos.      Ht.       Wt.     Hometown

Billy Atkins                    QB       6-1      200     Parkton, Md.

Matt Binkowski             LB       6-1       230     Haymarket

Matei Fitz                     DL       6-2       265     Leesburg

Kye Holmes                   S        6-0       190     Bowie, Md.

Zach Horton                TE        6-4       250     Roanoke

Scott Hummell             OL        6-4      310     New Market, Md.

Maxwell James           WR        6-3      190     Springfield

Skylar Martin              LB         6-3       230     Ashburn

Jaelin Montgomery     OL        6-4       315      Petersburg (Prince George)

Messiah Russell          S          6-2       187      Newport News

Josh Toner                 OL         6-3      320       Marlton, N.J.

Jailin Walker              LB          6-2      194       Richmond (Varina)

William & Mary

Name                           Pos.     Ht.        Wt.      Hometown

Davin Dzidzienyo          DL      6-4        280      Washington

Martin Lucas                RB       6-2        230      Abingdon

Trey McDonald             TE       6-6        225       Kinnelon, N.J.

David Roulley              DB       6-2        195       Virginia Beach

Tanner Slavic               DL      6-5         280       Uniontown, Pa.

Ethan Yip                    DB      6-2         185        Surrey, B.C., Canada

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

