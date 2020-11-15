James Madison concludes 'fall ball' with progress made, more to go

Cignetti said junior Kyndel Dean had a good scrimmage Saturday, and that junior Josh Sims was pretty consistent in the fall.

He’s also seen good things from former Highland Springs standout Antwane Wells Jr., a 6-1, 195-pound freshman.

“Wells gives you a big body that is very strong and electric. And very competitive and tough,” Cignetti said. “And gives you 100% and he's got a big heart and he's got a lot of ability. And he separates, he makes tough plays.”

The offense is a little bit further ahead than the defense right now, Cignetti said. On defense JMU lost all but three starters. The Dukes also lost junior defensive end Isaac Ukwu and redshirt freshman linebacker Taurus Jones to knee injuries in the fall, a pair of players who were performing at high levels.

One subsequent development is that senior defensive lineman Mike Greene, another former Highland Springs standout, will shift from the interior to play a lot of defensive end.

Despite the losses — to graduation, transfer and injury — Cignetti said he still believes the Dukes “have enough guys that can step up and get the job done.”

It’ll look different in so many ways in 2021. But it seems things are moving in the direction Cignetti wants.

“We can still reach all our goals as a football team. And it's never easy to do that. It's not,” Cignetti said. “But if you get everybody thinking alike, and they'll pay the price and they're committed and they're disciplined and make good choices and decisions — and develop that resolve and resistance and resiliency to overcome adversity — then that's what it takes to get there.”