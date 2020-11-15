James Madison concludes 'fall ball' with progress made, more to go

On a day it was originally scheduled to play at Richmond, the James Madison football team concluded its “fall ball” practice period with an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday in a cavernous Bridgeforth Stadium.
Fall ball has taken the place of the typical spring ball this year for FCS teams, as the typical fall season has shifted to a 2021 spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dukes began their fall ball period on Oct. 15, with practices on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, all leading up to a 13th and final session Saturday.
In a Zoom interview with reporters Saturday afternoon, Cignetti said he felt his team got much valuable work in over the past four weeks. But he said the Dukes have a long way to go, too.
Fall ball marked the team’s first time back together in an official practice setting since January.
"I think almost all the players improved, because it had been such a long time since they had been out on the field,” Cignetti said. “And then there was progress in all three phases of the game. And I thought, in the position groups, kind of the same story.”
With fall ball done, ahead will be weight training next week, Cignetti said. Then the players will get a week off for Thanksgiving before starting to turn attention to the spring season, which will begin at home on Feb. 20 against Morehead State.
JMU, which advanced to the FCS title game last season, is replacing starters in several spots heading into 2021. One of the most prominent position battles contested in the fall, and one that will continue into the new year, is that at quarterback between senior Cole Johnson and junior Gage Moloney.
Cignetti said he believed both had good falls and both deserve to be the starter. He said Moloney started fall ball fast, and that Johnson had a good last few practices.
“I mean, [Johnson] really caught my eye,” Cignetti said of Johnson’s end to fall ball. “Gage had a really good day today with the [starters]. So, this is definitely going to go into January."
The offensive line, which has three starters back, was pretty consistent throughout the spring, Cignetti said. And, at running back, JMU returns four of its top rushers from last season.
Cignetti said wide receiver was a position that was a concern coming out of last season, though. The Dukes have lost their top three wide receivers: Brandon Polk, Riley Stapleton and Jake Brown (Trinity Episcopal).
But JMU added experience in Duke graduate transfer Scott Bracey (Benedictine), though Cignetti said Bracey missed the last half of fall ball with a hamstring issue. And speedy junior VMI transfer Kris Thornton is now eligible and someone Cignetti said has been “extremely impressive.”
Cignetti said junior Kyndel Dean had a good scrimmage Saturday, and that junior Josh Sims was pretty consistent in the fall.
He’s also seen good things from former Highland Springs standout Antwane Wells Jr., a 6-1, 195-pound freshman.
“Wells gives you a big body that is very strong and electric. And very competitive and tough,” Cignetti said. “And gives you 100% and he's got a big heart and he's got a lot of ability. And he separates, he makes tough plays.”
The offense is a little bit further ahead than the defense right now, Cignetti said. On defense JMU lost all but three starters. The Dukes also lost junior defensive end Isaac Ukwu and redshirt freshman linebacker Taurus Jones to knee injuries in the fall, a pair of players who were performing at high levels.
One subsequent development is that senior defensive lineman Mike Greene, another former Highland Springs standout, will shift from the interior to play a lot of defensive end.
Despite the losses — to graduation, transfer and injury — Cignetti said he still believes the Dukes “have enough guys that can step up and get the job done.”
It’ll look different in so many ways in 2021. But it seems things are moving in the direction Cignetti wants.
“We can still reach all our goals as a football team. And it's never easy to do that. It's not,” Cignetti said. “But if you get everybody thinking alike, and they'll pay the price and they're committed and they're disciplined and make good choices and decisions — and develop that resolve and resistance and resiliency to overcome adversity — then that's what it takes to get there.”
