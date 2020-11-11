James Madison specialists share special bond

As James Madison’s Kyle Davis joked Tuesday, he can’t really get away from teammates Harry O’Kelly and Ethan Ratke.

But it doesn’t seem he minds too much.

Davis, a junior, has been the Dukes’ snapper since 2018. Since that year, he’s worked directly with O’Kelly, JMU’s punter, and Ratke, JMU’s place kicker.

Davis’ deliveries have helped O’Kelly place 45 punts inside the 20-yard line over the past two years, and have helped Ratke break JMU’s career field goals record (58) and set a program single-season field goals record last year (27). He hasn’t had a snap go awry since he assumed his current role.

The bond linking Davis, O’Kelly and Ratke has grown strong over the past couple of years. Their connection is important on the field, of course. But also off it, because the three are roommates.

They really can’t get away from each other. But their distinct rapport is one of the keys behind their effectiveness.