James Madison specialists share special bond

As James Madison’s Kyle Davis joked Tuesday, he can’t really get away from teammates Harry O’Kelly and Ethan Ratke.
But it doesn’t seem he minds too much.
Davis, a junior, has been the Dukes’ snapper since 2018. Since that year, he’s worked directly with O’Kelly, JMU’s punter, and Ratke, JMU’s place kicker.
Davis’ deliveries have helped O’Kelly place 45 punts inside the 20-yard line over the past two years, and have helped Ratke break JMU’s career field goals record (58) and set a program single-season field goals record last year (27). He hasn’t had a snap go awry since he assumed his current role.
The bond linking Davis, O’Kelly and Ratke has grown strong over the past couple of years. Their connection is important on the field, of course. But also off it, because the three are roommates.
They really can’t get away from each other. But their distinct rapport is one of the keys behind their effectiveness.
“We've all just been so tight. … Like Kyle said, I think we just can't get away from each other. And we're all pretty good living together,” Ratke, a former Atlee standout, said after JMU’s “fall ball” practice Tuesday. “Harry throws all this all this stuff all around the living room, and that's the only annoying thing I can think of. But, other than that, they're all pretty good. And it's just been a blast."
Ratke, in addition to the career and single-season field goal records, holds the program’s career (319) and single-season (160) scoring records. He also has the longest postseason field goal in JMU history, a 46-yarder to beat Weber State in 2017. That’s also his career long. He’s a Stats Perform and HERO sports preseason third-team All-American.
O’Kelly, who averaged 38.4 yards on his punts last season, is on the FCS punter of the year watch list.
Davis received the program’s Unsung Hero Award after last season. He joked that coach Curt Cignetti told him that, “if I don't win that award as a long snapper, I had a really bad year. So I guess I did my job.”
The three have garnered respect at positions that can sometimes be unsung. The gregarious O’Kelly, a native of Wynnum, Queensland, Australia, has even ascended to a leadership position for the Dukes.
O’Kelly said he feels, with his personality, he’s able to connect with most of the people on the team — “hopefully all of them on the team.”
“I like to make sure everyone's morale is up,” O’Kelly said. “If it seems flat at practice, I'm on the sidelines chirping away with the other specialists, trying to get everyone involved.”
The “edge” the special teams performers bring to the Dukes heading into 2021 is that they’re all back, O’Kelly said. They’ve all played together and know the system well, and the coaching staff tweaks components of the system to fit their particular skill sets.
“Because we have such a good relationship with the coaches and they understand what our talents are personally, it makes it a lot easier on us,” O’Kelly said.
Then the relationship O’Kelly, Ratke and Davis share, allows them to be constructive with each other with no hard feelings, Davis said. Davis joked O’Kelly and Ratke liked to complain a lot — they’re both picky about where his snaps are placed.
But, as teammates and roommates, they can have those types of conversations.
“It makes me better, because they demand me being perfect,” Davis said. “So it's really helpful."
Ratke and O’Kelly, both seniors, each plan to take advantage of the additional year of eligibility the NCAA granted fall sports athletes in light of the pandemic. So they’ll be with the Dukes for both the upcoming spring season that begins in February, and for the subsequent 2021 fall season.
That means the already close Davis, O’Kelly and Ratke trio will get another whole calendar year together.
They can’t get away from each other. But it’s worked out for both them, and the rest of the Dukes.
“It's a good bond,” O’Kelly said, “and it's really nice to have us all together still."
