James Madison's new basketball arena on schedule to open in November, amid questions of what season will look like

It’s been five years and four months since James Madison officially announced plans to construct a new home for its basketball programs.
The venture would deliver the replacement to the now 38-year-old Convocation Center, the team’s current residence.
Fast forward, and the gleaming structure of what has come to be known as the Atlantic Union Bank Center is now an impossible-to-miss piece of JMU’s East Campus landscape.
But the question now is this: What will happen inside come November?
Since ground was broken on the $140 million project in April 2018, the university has been hurtling toward a target to open in fall 2020, for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
Ideally, in a typical year, the opening of such a facility would come with an abundance of buzz and a packed house. It’s on schedule to open in early November. But what the basketball itself will look like then — whether teams will be able to play at all and, if so, what the configuration of spectators will be like — is anyone’s guess.
The coronavirus pandemic has made for an impending arena unveiling much different than JMU would’ve imagined five years ago.
“We had a lot lined up,” said Kevin Warner, JMU’s assistant athletic director for communications. “We don't know anything for sure what we can and can't do, but we certainly recognize we're not going to be able to do everything we wanted to do. And so that's hard.”
The Atlantic Union Bank Center is slated to include 8,500 seats for basketball, 2,074 more than the Convocation Center. Plus a major amenity that the Convocation Center didn’t have: a practice court.
Also offices for hoops staff, sports medicine and strength and conditioning space, film rooms, locker rooms, and academic space for players. Next to the arena is a 1,500-space parking deck that opened last year and is the largest on campus.
The project hasn’t encountered any major weather delays. On-site protocols for the construction crew were altered because of the pandemic — health checks, masks and sanitizing stations — but the progress has remained on schedule.
Much of the work now is room finishing. More than a dozen video boards were shipped in last week, and a wall graphics package will be installed soon.
Digital signage is going up outside and much of the landscaping has been completed, Warner said.
JMU published a video with first-year men’s basketball coach Mark Byington and fifth-year women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan touring the construction last month, and both seemed thrilled with their soon-to-be digs.
“It’s going to be a wow factor,” Byington said in the video. “It’s going to hit you right when you walk in those doors that this place is big time.”
Warner said the teams would move in today if they could. They first returned to campus in July to train, with the Convocation Center still the setting for workouts. Warner said JMU has conducted studies of how the Convocation Center can be reconfigured as the programs move, but there’s no exact definition yet of what will become of the space.
JMU opened season ticket sales for the new arena last October. Warner acknowledged that the pandemic has had an affect on sales. As of Wednesday afternoon, JMU sold 839 season tickets for women’s basketball and 816 for men’s basketball.
“I think without the pandemic, if you'd taken a new building, new direction on the men's side, some new rosters that look pretty promising, we would've expected those numbers to be significantly higher than where they are right now,” Warner said. “And that's OK. There's still a lot of time between now and November that season tickets remain on sale actively.”
Warner said, in recent years, season ticket sales at the Convocation Center have been under 1,000. The cap on season tickets at the Atlantic Union Bank Center is 5,000. Single-game tickets could go on sale in early October.
While not formalized, there are concepts for what spectator layouts in the new facility could look like at various capacities, whether 25%, 50% or otherwise.
The figure JMU would’ve hoped for, of course, is 100%. That seems unlikely for the time being.
But come November, or whenever JMU can open the doors of the Atlantic Union Bank Center to the public, it will make due.
“It might be scaled back a little bit,” Warner said, “but we're still going to try to make it as special of an opportunity as possible.”
