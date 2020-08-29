James Madison's new basketball arena on schedule to open in November, amid questions of what season will look like

It’s been five years and four months since James Madison officially announced plans to construct a new home for its basketball programs.

The venture would deliver the replacement to the now 38-year-old Convocation Center, the team’s current residence.

Fast forward, and the gleaming structure of what has come to be known as the Atlantic Union Bank Center is now an impossible-to-miss piece of JMU’s East Campus landscape.

But the question now is this: What will happen inside come November?

Since ground was broken on the $140 million project in April 2018, the university has been hurtling toward a target to open in fall 2020, for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Ideally, in a typical year, the opening of such a facility would come with an abundance of buzz and a packed house. It’s on schedule to open in early November. But what the basketball itself will look like then — whether teams will be able to play at all and, if so, what the configuration of spectators will be like — is anyone’s guess.

The coronavirus pandemic has made for an impending arena unveiling much different than JMU would’ve imagined five years ago.