Three JMU alums are Bucs' offensive linemen heading to NFC title game in Green Bay

Aaron Stinnie’s place in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive line last Sunday for a divisional playoff win at New Orleans surprised on several fronts.

Stinnie, from Charlottesville’s St. Anne’s-Belfield School and James Madison, had never before started an NFL game. He previously participated in a dozen after signing with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent in 2018. Tampa Bay claimed Stinnie off waivers from Tennessee in November of 2019.

Stnnie got the start for a 30-20 win over the Saints because Tampa Bay’s regular right guard, Alex Cappa, broke his ankle the week before in a 31-23 wildcard win at Washington, where Stinnie was a healthy scratch.

“You have to attack each week as though you are going to be that starter for that week. The thing I like to say is ‘When you stay ready, you never have to get ready,’” Stinnie said before the trip to New Orleans. “Those mental reps, picking the starters’ brains as they’re out there going, that definitely helps out, asking them questions here and there, what they’re seeing out there, what’s happening.

“So definitely using those mental reps throughout the games and practices helps out.”