JMU picked fourth, W&M last in CAA men's hoops preseason poll

James Madison, aiming to take a second step under second-year coach Mark Byington, was picked fourth in the CAA men’s basketball preseason poll announced Thursday. Coaches and media voted William & Mary last among 10 teams.
The Dukes were projected as the ninth-place finisher in Byington’s first season and captured a share of the regular-season title for the first time in 21 years. JMU closed 13-7 (8-2 CAA).
Six of Byington’s 15 players are transfers and the Dukes are expecting an immediate lift from 6-foot-4 graduate student Takal Molson, who previously played at Seton Hall and Canisius. JMU returns one of the league’s top players in 6-0 redshirt junior Vado Morse (14.4 ppg, 2.4 apg), who began his college career at Mount St. Mary’s.
The Tribe, with third-year coach Dane Fischer in charge, will be led by 6-5 Connor Kochera (13.8 ppg), who was named 2021 CAA rookie of the year. Quinn Blair, a 6-7 senior, averaged 11.7 points, and 6-1 sophomore Yuri Covington scored 9.5 per game.
JMU's Morse and W&M's Kochera were named second team preseason All-CAA.
CAA men’s basketball preseason poll (first-place votes)
1. Delaware (19)
2. Northeastern (7)
3. Drexel (5)
4. James Madison (3)
5. Hofstra (1)
6. Elon (1)
7. Charleston
8. Towson
9. UNCW
10. William & Mary
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor