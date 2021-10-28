JMU picked fourth, W&M last in CAA men's hoops preseason poll

James Madison, aiming to take a second step under second-year coach Mark Byington, was picked fourth in the CAA men’s basketball preseason poll announced Thursday. Coaches and media voted William & Mary last among 10 teams.

The Dukes were projected as the ninth-place finisher in Byington’s first season and captured a share of the regular-season title for the first time in 21 years. JMU closed 13-7 (8-2 CAA).

Six of Byington’s 15 players are transfers and the Dukes are expecting an immediate lift from 6-foot-4 graduate student Takal Molson, who previously played at Seton Hall and Canisius. JMU returns one of the league’s top players in 6-0 redshirt junior Vado Morse (14.4 ppg, 2.4 apg), who began his college career at Mount St. Mary’s.

The Tribe, with third-year coach Dane Fischer in charge, will be led by 6-5 Connor Kochera (13.8 ppg), who was named 2021 CAA rookie of the year. Quinn Blair, a 6-7 senior, averaged 11.7 points, and 6-1 sophomore Yuri Covington scored 9.5 per game.

JMU's Morse and W&M's Kochera were named second team preseason All-CAA.

CAA men’s basketball preseason poll (first-place votes)

1. Delaware (19)

2. Northeastern (7)