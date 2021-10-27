 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JMU picked third in CAA women's basketball preseason poll, W&M chosen eighth
0 Comments

JMU picked third in CAA women's basketball preseason poll, W&M chosen eighth

  • 0
20211028_SPO_CAAWp01

James Madison's Kiki Jefferson averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds last season for the Dukes, who finished 14-10 (9-6 CAA).

 JMU ATHLETICS

James Madison was picked to finish third in the CAA women’s basketball preseason poll released Wednesday. The Dukes feature one of the league’s top players in 6-foot-1 junior Kiki Jefferson, who averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds last season.

William & Mary was picked eighth among 10 in the poll based on voting of head coaches. Delaware and Drexel tied atop the poll.

Named to the second team was JMU 6-0 sophomore Peyton McDaniel, who led the Dukes in 3-pointers and averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. JMU finished 14-10 (9-6 CAA). Also on the second team: W&M 5-6 senior Sydney Wagner, who averaged 21.3 points (third in the CAA) on a team that averaged a league-low 58.8 points.

W&M closed last season 6-7 (3-5 CAA). The Tribe on Feb. 12 opted out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to concerns over student-athlete health and well-being.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News