JMU picked third in CAA women's basketball preseason poll, W&M chosen eighth

James Madison was picked to finish third in the CAA women’s basketball preseason poll released Wednesday. The Dukes feature one of the league’s top players in 6-foot-1 junior Kiki Jefferson, who averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds last season.

William & Mary was picked eighth among 10 in the poll based on voting of head coaches. Delaware and Drexel tied atop the poll.

Named to the second team was JMU 6-0 sophomore Peyton McDaniel, who led the Dukes in 3-pointers and averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. JMU finished 14-10 (9-6 CAA). Also on the second team: W&M 5-6 senior Sydney Wagner, who averaged 21.3 points (third in the CAA) on a team that averaged a league-low 58.8 points.

W&M closed last season 6-7 (3-5 CAA). The Tribe on Feb. 12 opted out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to concerns over student-athlete health and well-being.