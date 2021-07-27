JMU picked to win CAA Football, with Delaware second, UR fourth, and W&M 11th

CAA Football teams that concluded the pandemic-impacted 2021 spring-semester season atop the standings are expected to maintain their status in the fall.
James Madison and Delaware, in that order, were projected as the top two finishers in the CAA preseason poll released Tuesday. Head coaches and media relations directors voted, with the Dukes receiving 15 first-place votes and Delaware receiving seven.
In the spring, the CAA divided 11 teams - Towson chose not to participate - into North and South Divisions to minimize travel. JMU went 3-0 in CAA play and 7-1 overall, falling in the FCS semifinals at Sam Houston State, which won the national championship in mid-May. Delaware went 4-0 in league competition and 7-1 overall, falling in the FCS semifinals at South Dakota State.
There will be no divisional split this year. Richmond was picked to finish fourth. William & Mary was projected to come in 11th place.
JMU shared the 2015 CAA title with UR and W&M, and won the championship in 2016, 2017 and 2019. While JMU and Delaware both went unbeaten in league play during the spring, Delaware was selected as the CAA champion and automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs following a vote of the conference’s athletics directors.
On the preseason all-CAA team released Tuesday, Dukes were named offensive and defensive players of the year: senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese, who gained 717 rushing yards and scored eight touchdowns during the spring season, and senior Mike Greene, a defensive lineman from Highland Springs High and an FCS All-American.
The first-team placekicker is senior Ethan Ratke, an Atlee High graduate who holds the CAA record with 72 career field goals. He is three FGs away from the FCS record of 75, set by Montana’s Dan Carpenter 2004-07.
Balance is the CAA’s hallmark. Eleven of the league’s 12 teams qualified for the FCS playoffs since 2015.
CAA Football Preseason Poll
(head coaches and media relations directors voted)
1. James Madison (15 first-place votes), 231
2. Delaware (7), 222
3. Villanova, 194
4. Richmond (2), 169
5. New Hampshire, 135
6. Rhode Island, 121
7. Towson, 115
8. Albany, 114
9. Maine, 99
10. Stony Brook, 73
11. William & Mary, 61
12. Elon, 50
Preseason All-CAA (state players)
Offense: RB, Percy Agyei-Obese, JMU; WR, Kris Thornton, JMU; TE, John Fitzgerald, UR; L, Liam Fornadel, JMU; L, Clayton McConnell, UR.
Defense: L, Mike Greene, JMU; L, Kobie Turner, UR; LB, Tyler Dressler, UR; LB, Tristan Wheeler, UR; S, MJ Hampton, JMU.
Special teams: PR, Bronson Yoder, W&M; K, Ethan Ratke, JMU; P, Harry O’Kelly, JMU.
Offensive player of the year: Percy Agyei-Obese, JMU
Defensive player of the year: Mike Greene, JMU
