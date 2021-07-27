JMU picked to win CAA Football, with Delaware second, UR fourth, and W&M 11th

CAA Football teams that concluded the pandemic-impacted 2021 spring-semester season atop the standings are expected to maintain their status in the fall.

James Madison and Delaware, in that order, were projected as the top two finishers in the CAA preseason poll released Tuesday. Head coaches and media relations directors voted, with the Dukes receiving 15 first-place votes and Delaware receiving seven.

In the spring, the CAA divided 11 teams - Towson chose not to participate - into North and South Divisions to minimize travel. JMU went 3-0 in CAA play and 7-1 overall, falling in the FCS semifinals at Sam Houston State, which won the national championship in mid-May. Delaware went 4-0 in league competition and 7-1 overall, falling in the FCS semifinals at South Dakota State.

There will be no divisional split this year. Richmond was picked to finish fourth. William & Mary was projected to come in 11th place.

JMU shared the 2015 CAA title with UR and W&M, and won the championship in 2016, 2017 and 2019. While JMU and Delaware both went unbeaten in league play during the spring, Delaware was selected as the CAA champion and automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs following a vote of the conference’s athletics directors.