JMU quarterback Cole Johnson, kicker Ethan Ratke (Atlee High) earn major CAA awards

When James Madison begins competition in the FCS playoffs, it will do so with the CAA’s offensive and special teams players of the year.

The league announced Tuesday that senior quarterback Cole Johnson and senior kicker Ethan Ratke won two of the top honors, voted on by the head coaches. William & Mary quarterback Darius Wilson was named offensive rookie of the year.

JMU (10-1, 7-1 CAA) earned the No. 3 overall seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye. The Dukes host the winner of Southeastern Louisiana (8-3) and Florida A&M (9-2) on Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.

Johnson, from Virginia Beach, completed 233 of 342 passes for 2,953 yards and a school-record 32 touchdowns, with two interceptions. Ratke, a graduate of Atlee High School, becomes the second player to be named special teams player of the year in consecutive seasons after converting 28 of 31 field-goal attempts.

Ratke is the NCAA’s all-time leader in field goals (100) and points by a kicker (525).

Wilson, who’s from the Bronx, N.Y., played in nine games, passing for 1,205 yards and running for 386.

Offensive player of the year: Cole Johnson, JMU quarterback