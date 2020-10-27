JMU, UR, W&M will meet one another twice during CAA Football spring slate

The CAA team with the top conference record will earn the league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, with a tie-breaking procedure implemented if necessary. Severely unbalanced divisions mean that a CAA champion from the South Division would have defeated a maximum of three among a possible 10 league opponents.

The North Division includes Albany, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova. Each has a bye built into its seven-week schedule.

Still to be determined is whether fans will be permitted to attend spring-semester games. That will depend on state, local, and school guidelines associated with COVID-19.

Also undetermined is how coaches will approach the spring-semester season. Richmond's Russ Huesman said he intends to play a substantial number of young players to get them experience and minimize the physical toll on his veterans. Huesman believes that strategy will give his Spiders an optimum shot of reporting to August camp healthy and prepared for his priority, the fall season.