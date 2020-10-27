JMU, UR, W&M will meet one another twice during CAA Football spring slate

Virginia’s CAA Football members - James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary – will get to know one another well during the league’s spring-semester season.
The CAA announced its schedule Tuesday, and JMU, UR and W&M each will play home-and-home series as South Division members. Elon also is part of a four-team South Division, manufactured for unprecedented circumstances caused by the coronavirus impact.
UR and W&M, which have met 130 times, begin the spring-semester season meeting at Robins Stadium, and close it with a second game, in Williamsburg.
The CAA North has seven teams that will play one another once, three home and three away, in the six-game league schedule beginning on Saturday, March 6, and wrapping up April 17, if the pandemic allows. The four South Division teams conclude league competition on April 10, sharing a bye on April 17.
“As always, health and safety remain at the forefront of all return‐to‐play decisions that we as a conference continue to make,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a league release. He added, “Understand, this is just the next step in the planning process associated with playing football on each of our campuses.”
Divisions were arranged to minimize travel. League member Towson opted out of spring-semester competition and will hold spring practices to reduce the risk of serious injuries and prepare for the 2021 fall season.
The CAA team with the top conference record will earn the league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, with a tie-breaking procedure implemented if necessary. Severely unbalanced divisions mean that a CAA champion from the South Division would have defeated a maximum of three among a possible 10 league opponents.
The North Division includes Albany, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova. Each has a bye built into its seven-week schedule.
Still to be determined is whether fans will be permitted to attend spring-semester games. That will depend on state, local, and school guidelines associated with COVID-19.
Also undetermined is how coaches will approach the spring-semester season. Richmond's Russ Huesman said he intends to play a substantial number of young players to get them experience and minimize the physical toll on his veterans. Huesman believes that strategy will give his Spiders an optimum shot of reporting to August camp healthy and prepared for his priority, the fall season.
"There's a fine line there as far as how to handle the spring," said Huesman. "I do know that the spring won't be the same as a typical fall. We're going to play a lot of people, no matter what. We're going to get young kids playing time in the spring. If that means we can win a championship, that's great."
Each of the 11 participating CAA teams has the option of playing one or two nonconference games. JMU on Feb. 20 will meet Morehead State and on Feb. 27 will play Robert Morris. Both games are at Bridgeforth Stadium. The NCAA allows games beginning on Jan. 23.
Huesman hinted that UR will pass on nonconference games during the spring-semester season. Eight spring-semester games are the NCAA-allowed max.
"To play a full spring and be ready to play in the fall I don't think is the best thing for these (players)," Huesman said. "I want a healthy football team in 2021, for sure."
Whether conference coaches approach spring-semester games as they would traditional fall-season games is up to each school, D'Antonio said.
The spring FCS playoffs involve 16 teams, rather than the usual 24, with 11 automatic qualifiers and five at‐large berths. The postseason is scheduled to start on April 24, with the championship game in Frisco, Texas, set for May 14, 15 or 16.
CAA Football spring-semester schedules for state teams:
Feb. 20 -Morehead State at JMU
Feb. 27 - Robert Morris at JMU
March 6 - W&M at UR, JMU at Elon
March 13 - W&M at JMU, Elon at UR
March 20 – UR at JMU, Elon at W&M
March 27 – JMU at W&M, UR at Elon
April 3 – JMU at UR, W&M at Elon
April 10 – UR at W&M, Elon at JMU
