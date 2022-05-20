JMU's CAA Football departure leaves penthouse vacancy, nixes big spender

HERO Sports FCS, one of the media organizations that covers coast-to-coast FCS activity, released its preseason top 25 Wednesday.

Included was the University of Richmond, tied for No. 25 and ranked below two other CAA Football teams, Villanova (No. 9) and Delaware (No. 15). From the league perspective, the absence of James Madison, a staple among the top five for so many years, is the most notable aspect of the poll.

The Dukes on July 1 transition to the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference. That's a two-edged sword for the remainder of CAA Football, which adds Hampton and Monmouth on July 1 this year, and North Carolina A&T next July.

CAA Football loses its bell cow. JMU won or shared six of the last seven conference championships, and finished second in the year (2018) it did not capture or share the title.

The Dukes during their last seven years went 46-5 in regular-season league competition.

CAA Football will miss its nationally acclaimed playoffs representative that consistently provided the league with a presence in polls such as the HERO Sports FCS preseason rankings. JMU won national championships in 2004 and 2016.

On the other hand, the CAA Football penthouse opens after years of Dukes’ occupancy. The league’s championship and automatic playoffs bid are much more within reach than they have been for nearly a decade, during which JMU’s facilities and financial commitments to football belittled league opponents.

According to the annual Equity in Athletics analysis formulated by the U.S. Department of Education, this is what each CAA Football program spent in millions during the July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021 fiscal year:

James Madison, $7.9; Delaware, $6.8; Richmond, $6.3; William & Mary, $6.3; Villanova, $5.9; Stony Brook, $5.5; Elon, $5.4; Rhode Island, $4.6; Albany $4.3; New Hampshire $4.2; Maine, $3.5.

Towson was the only CAA Football member that did not compete due to the pandemic during the 2020-21 academic year. The Tigers continued to practice and provide athletic scholarships and other support, and listed football expenses as $3.9 million in 2020-2021.

Hampton also did not play during that time period, and listed annual football expenses as $2.8 million.

Monmouth, located in West Long Branch, N.J., appears to be the most CAA Football-ready newcomer from a fiscal standpoint. Monmouth reported an annual football budget of $5.4 million.

N.C. A&T, a CAA Football member starting in 2023, has annually spent about $2.4 million on football.

JMU’s departure for the FBS and Sun Belt Conference also severs, at least for the time being, longstanding ties involving the Dukes and state opponents UR and W&M. That may not be a problem with the Spiders and Tribe, based on recent results.

JMU beat UR in the last six meetings and in eight of the last nine. The Dukes defeated W&M in the last six meetings and in 19 of the last 24.

Richmond coach Russ Huesman said the Spiders would not object to meeting JMU down the line if the Dukes are willing to offer a going-rate guarantee comparable to what other FBS programs with a scholarship ceiling of 85 - compared to 63 in the FCS - extend to FCS opposition.

“If they're moving up, they're going to start buying people to come in and play," said Huesman.

W&M coach Mike London said that a Tribe-Dukes meeting “makes regional sense, but at the same time, contracts are made years in advance.”