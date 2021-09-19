JMU's Ethan Ratke (Atlee High) sets FCS kicking record in 37-24 win at Weber State

More than 2,000 miles separate Harrisonburg, Va., and Ogden, Utah, which gave Ethan Ratke plenty of time on the return flight to contemplate the record he set Saturday night.

James Madison’s senior from Atlee High kicked three field goals to help the No. 3 Dukes win 37-24 at No. 9 Weber State before 11,222 at Stewart Stadium. The first of the three 3s gave Ratke 76 career field goals, which broke the FCS mark of 75 set by Montana’s Dan Carpenter 2004-07.

Ratke was good from 44, 40 and 40 yards against Weber State.

Weber State (1-2) scored the game’s first 3 points, and then the No. 3 Dukes (3-0) scored 24 unanswered. JMU’s Cole Johnson completed 20 of 28 and passed for two touchdowns, both to Antwane Wells, a redshirt freshman from Highland Springs High. Josh Sarratt returned a fumble 88 yards for a JMU touchdown.

The Dukes are off Saturday and return to CAA competition on Oct. 2 at New Hampshire.