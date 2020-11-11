 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JMU's Matt Lewis earns CAA preseason hoops honor; Dukes, Tribe picked low
0 comments

JMU's Matt Lewis earns CAA preseason hoops honor; Dukes, Tribe picked low

{{featured_button_text}}
20201112_SPO_CAAp01

JMU senior guard Matt Lewis last season finished among the CAA’s top 14 in scoring (19 ppg), rebounding (5.5 rpg), and assists (3.4 apg).

 JMU ATHLETICS

James Madison senior guard Matt Lewis was honored as CAA preseason player of the year Wednesday, and the league’s projected order of finish has the Dukes next-to-last and William & Mary last in the 10-team conference.

Lewis, a 6-foot-5 resident of Woodbridge, finished among the CAA’s top 14 in scoring (19 ppg), rebounding (5.5 rpg), and assists (3.4 apg) last season. He will be joined by nine newcomers in Mark Byington’s first season as Dukes coach. Byington, a former player at UNC Wilmington, spent the last seven years at Georgia Southern.

JMU opens its new arena, the Atlantic Union Bank Center, and is scheduled to begin the season Nov. 25 there against Lancaster Bible College.

William & Mary in Dane Fischer’s second year as coach regroups after the loss of 6-10 Nathan Knight, who was the CAA player of the year and defensive player of the year.

Defending champion Hofstra is projected as the CAA favorite in voting conducted among coaches, media relations directors, and media members.

CAA MEN’S BASKETBALL PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

(first-place votes) total votes

1. Hofstra (16) 290

2. Delaware (11) 270

3. Drexel (7) 242

4. Towson (4) 230

5. Elon 215

6. Charleston 196

7. Northeastern 167

8. UNCW 110

9. James Madison 101

10. William & Mary 69

All-conference first team: James Butler, Sr. F, Drexel; Isaac Kante, Jr. F, Hofstra; Matt Lewis, Sr. G, James Madison; Zane Martin, Sr. G, Towson; Camren Winter, Jr. G, Drexel.

Second team: Ryan Allen, Sr. G, Delaware; Kevin Anderson, Sr. G, Delaware; Brevin Galloway, Sr. G, Charleston; Hunter McIntosh, Soph. G, Elon; Tyson Walker, Soph. G, Northeastern.

CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Matt Lewis, James Madison

Honorable Mention: Tareq Coburn, Sr. G, Hofstra; Luke Loewe, Sr. G, William & Mary; Jalen Ray, Sr. G, Hofstra; Jaylen Sims, Jr. G, UNCW; Payton Willis, Sr. G, Charleston; Hunter Woods, So. G/F, Elon.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News