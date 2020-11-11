JMU's Matt Lewis earns CAA preseason hoops honor; Dukes, Tribe picked low

James Madison senior guard Matt Lewis was honored as CAA preseason player of the year Wednesday, and the league’s projected order of finish has the Dukes next-to-last and William & Mary last in the 10-team conference.

Lewis, a 6-foot-5 resident of Woodbridge, finished among the CAA’s top 14 in scoring (19 ppg), rebounding (5.5 rpg), and assists (3.4 apg) last season. He will be joined by nine newcomers in Mark Byington’s first season as Dukes coach. Byington, a former player at UNC Wilmington, spent the last seven years at Georgia Southern.

JMU opens its new arena, the Atlantic Union Bank Center, and is scheduled to begin the season Nov. 25 there against Lancaster Bible College.

William & Mary in Dane Fischer’s second year as coach regroups after the loss of 6-10 Nathan Knight, who was the CAA player of the year and defensive player of the year.

Defending champion Hofstra is projected as the CAA favorite in voting conducted among coaches, media relations directors, and media members.

CAA MEN’S BASKETBALL PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

(first-place votes) total votes

1. Hofstra (16) 290

2. Delaware (11) 270