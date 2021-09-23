Keydets' starting spring safeties making fall impacts for Dukes, Spiders

VMI’s two starting safeties during the program’s historic spring-semester season continued their productivity into the fall, though not as Keydets.

A.J. Smith starts for the University of Richmond and Josh Sarratt plays at James Madison, which defeated the Southern Conference champion Keydets 31-24 in the opening round of the FCS spring postseason.

Smith, a three-time VMI captain from Virginia Beach who was named all-SoCon as a junior and senior, graduated from VMI. He had to leave VMI if he wanted to play the bonus season allowed by the NCAA for pandemic reasons. VMI does not have graduate school.

“He’s productive. He’s playing well probably 90% of the time and maybe it’s just being new, but he’s had some critical mistakes,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of Smith, the Spiders’ third-leading tackler heading into Saturday’s game at Virginia Tech.

“He’s a good player. He makes plays. He’s a smart kid. And he’s going to get better and better as the season goes, there’s no question in my mind about that. It’s important to him. He wants to be good. We’re glad we got him, for sure.”