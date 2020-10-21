New-look James Madison defensive line molding together — with the help of Super Smash Bros.?

If James Madison’s defensive line enjoys the type of success it would like to see in the 2021 spring season, could the Super Smash Bros. video game be to thank?
The Dukes’ defensive front was one of the team’s strongest position groups last year, made up of two All-Americans at defensive end in Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka, and stout interior pieces in nose guard Adeeb Atariwa and defensive tackle Mike Greene (Highland Springs), a third-team all-Colonial Athletic Association pick.
The group helped JMU limit opponents to 74.8 rushing yards per game, which ranked third in the nation. The team advanced to the FCS national title game.
But Carter and Daka, both seniors, are gone. Carter is now in Indianapolis, after the Colts signed him off the Cowboys' practice squad last month.
Atariwa, a junior last year, transferred to UVA in August as it became apparent that there would be no fall FCS season this year.
That left Greene, now a senior, as the one returner. He’ll have some new starters around him when the Dukes begin their spring season, with kickoff in late February perhaps.
The chemistry between Greene, Atariwa, Carter and Daka was one of the things that made the front work so well. As Greene put it, “Our brains seemed like they were somewhat connected.”
So, as he builds a connection with a new trio, it’s off-the-field activity that he said is important. He’s roommates with a couple potential starters in junior defensive end Isaac Ukwu and junior defensive tackle Garrett Groulx, and games of Super Smash Bros. on their Nintendo Switch is one way they bond.
“We're always together, playing the Nintendo Switch, playing Smash Bros.,” Greene said after JMU’s “fall ball” practice Tuesday. “We're just competing everywhere we can go. Whoever can be the fastest or whatever.
“But definitely off the field and just competing with everybody. That's how you really build chemistry as a football team, I feel like.”
Greene, who switched to jersey No. 3 from No. 92, will now be the chairman of the group. He now has two full seasons as a starter under his belt, 29 games.
He said he wants to become more of a vocal leader, to try to push his teammates on the line on and off the field, including in the classroom.
Carter, and linebacker Dimitri Holloway, another departed senior, were examples of the type of leader Greene aspires to be.
“Just stepping up, and when it's that time to talk and get the team together and get some camaraderie, that's what I want to be this year,” he said.
Physically, during the earlier offseason months, Greene said he put a focus on his flexibility. He practiced yoga — even if it was just a 10- or 20-minute session at home during quarantine.
The 6-3, 285-pounder has held his own in the weight room, too. He’s claimed to be the strongest on JMU’s roster, and when he was asked if he’s proven it to new strength and conditioning director Derek Owings, who was hired last month, he without hesitation said, “Oh yeah. He knows.”
“Everyone knows that I carry that strongest man on the team ... title,” Greene said. “I've been carrying that for a long time. I love that."
When they’re on the field, Greene described the defensive line unit as simply a group of competitors. It’s something senior right tackle Liam Fornadel has witnessed firsthand.
There’s been much head-to-head, offense vs. defense, activity since fall ball practice started last Thursday, Fornadel said, and he’s seen positive signs from the front-line defenders across from him.
“They never give up on plays,” Fornadel said. “They're always out there trying to get one on you. But I think a lot of it is just there are a lot of new, young guys, and I think they're trying to prove themselves.”
When Greene was with Atariwa, Carter and Daka, they “just clicked,” he said. The fusion between the current group is in progress.
Super Smash Bros. may be helping.
“I can definitely tell that we're molding together really good,” Greene said. “Off the field we're definitely real close, and trying to stay together as a defensive line. Trying to get like that last year's team."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr