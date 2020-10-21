New-look James Madison defensive line molding together — with the help of Super Smash Bros.?

So, as he builds a connection with a new trio, it’s off-the-field activity that he said is important. He’s roommates with a couple potential starters in junior defensive end Isaac Ukwu and junior defensive tackle Garrett Groulx, and games of Super Smash Bros. on their Nintendo Switch is one way they bond.

“We're always together, playing the Nintendo Switch, playing Smash Bros.,” Greene said after JMU’s “fall ball” practice Tuesday. “We're just competing everywhere we can go. Whoever can be the fastest or whatever.

“But definitely off the field and just competing with everybody. That's how you really build chemistry as a football team, I feel like.”

Greene, who switched to jersey No. 3 from No. 92, will now be the chairman of the group. He now has two full seasons as a starter under his belt, 29 games.

He said he wants to become more of a vocal leader, to try to push his teammates on the line on and off the field, including in the classroom.

Carter, and linebacker Dimitri Holloway, another departed senior, were examples of the type of leader Greene aspires to be.

“Just stepping up, and when it's that time to talk and get the team together and get some camaraderie, that's what I want to be this year,” he said.