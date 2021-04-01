No. 15 UR views visit from No. 1 JMU as 'an opportunity to prove who we are'

The last time the University of Richmond carried a defensive streak more impressive than its current one was 2015. The Spiders beat VMI 42-10, Maine 48-17, Elon 27-14 and Rhode Island 37-12 in consecutive games. During this spring-semester season, No. 15 UR (3-0, 3-0 CAA) defeated William & Mary 21-14, Elon 38-14, and Elon again 31-17.

The 2015 string of defensive superiority was snapped by No. 4 James Madison, which scored 49 on the Spiders. Richmond, however, had the last giggle, winning 59-49 on JMU’s homecoming in a CAA game for the ages. UR’s Jacobi Green ran for 236 yards and five touchdowns, Kyle Lauletta threw for 415 yards, and Brian Brown and Reggie Diggs combined for 332 receiving yards.

Momentum from that late-October win in 2015 over the Dukes helped thrust Richmond toward the FCS semifinals (33-7 loss at eventual champion North Dakota State). UR is looking for comparable propulsion Saturday, when No. 1 JMU (4-0, 2-0 CAA) visits Robins Stadium. The noon meeting will be available on NBS Sports Washington.