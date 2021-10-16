No. 8 Dukes envelop Spiders in 19-3 win featuring four Ethan Ratke FGs and two Australian punters

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson tripped over the foot of a Dukes lineman and went to the ground on third-and-goal from the 2 at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium in the third quarter Saturday.

JMU coach Curt Cignetti turned his back to the play, shook his head as he walked up the sideline, and swung both hands down. Had he been sitting at his office desk, Cignetti would have slammed it with his palms.

This fruitless play was part of a frustrating offensive effort for the No. 8 team in the FCS, but JMU defended sufficiently to win 19-3. Madison has won six straight in the series.

A couple of Australian punters and JMU placekicker Ethan Ratke were the show. Ratke, the senior from Atlee High, kicked four field goals (23 yards, 32, 24, 26) and punters Harry O’Kelly (JMU) and Aaron Trusler (UR) combined for 16 punts.

The Dukes (5-1, 3-1 CAA) had some big-play firepower that got them in position for points. Behind back-up quarterback Beau English, the Spiders (2-4, 0-3 CAA) did not counter in that department on the way their fourth consecutive defeat.

JMU stays on its annual path toward FCS playoff qualification. Richmond is almost certainly done from a postseason perspective.