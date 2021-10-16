No. 8 Dukes envelop Spiders in 19-3 win featuring four Ethan Ratke FGs and two Australian punters

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson tripped over the foot of a Dukes lineman and went to the ground on third-and-goal from the 2 at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium in the third quarter Saturday.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti turned his back to the play, shook his head as he walked up the sideline, and swung both hands down. Had he been sitting at his office desk, Cignetti would have slammed it with his palms.
This fruitless play was part of a frustrating offensive effort for the No. 8 team in the FCS, but JMU defended sufficiently to win 19-3. Madison has won six straight in the series.
A couple of Australian punters and JMU placekicker Ethan Ratke were the show. Ratke, the senior from Atlee High, kicked four field goals (23 yards, 32, 24, 26) and punters Harry O’Kelly (JMU) and Aaron Trusler (UR) combined for 16 punts.
The Dukes (5-1, 3-1 CAA) had some big-play firepower that got them in position for points. Behind back-up quarterback Beau English, the Spiders (2-4, 0-3 CAA) did not counter in that department on the way their fourth consecutive defeat.
JMU stays on its annual path toward FCS playoff qualification. Richmond is almost certainly done from a postseason perspective.
Without explosive plays, the Spiders were required to string together several successful plays to threaten. JMU did not allow much of that in the sunny first half or the second, when some rain fell. Richmond's offense has scored fewer points each week this season.
The four field goals from Ratke represented a deliverance from last Saturday’s heartburn. Ratke missed fourth-quarter attempts of 27 and 36 yards in the Dukes’ 28-27 loss to visiting Villanova.
The Spiders needed a blocked punt, a major kick or punt return, an interception return for a touchdown, or some other striking sequence that would have served as ignition. Those never came. JMU gave ground, but kept Richmond out of the end zone.
In the previous four meetings, UR scored 13, 10, 6 and 6, with the Spiders moving the sticks on 26.4% of 53 third-down chances. That trend did not change. Richmond converted one of eight third-down chances in the first half and was limited to a 40-yard field goal from Jake Larson after falling behind 13-0. UR was two for 15 on third downs.
The Dukes had four first-half sacks while outgaining the Spiders 257-117 before halftime.
Richmond was already playing with its back-up quarterback, law-school student English, due to the broken right index finger of starter Joe Mancuso. On the Spiders’ second series, English hurt his right hand and was replaced by redshirt freshman Jackson Hardy. He played two series before English returned.
Next: On Saturday, JMU visits No. 14 Delaware. The Spiders are on the road at Stony Brook.
