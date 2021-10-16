No. 8 Dukes wrap up Spiders in 19-3 win featuring four Ethan Ratke FGs and two Australian punters

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson tripped over the foot of a Dukes lineman and went to the ground on third-and-goal from the 2 at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium in the third quarter Saturday.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti turned his back to the play, shook his head as he walked up the sideline, and swung both hands down. Had he been sitting at his office desk, Cignetti would have slammed it with his palms.
This fruitless play was part of a frustrating, one-TD effort for the No. 8 team in the FCS, but JMU defended sufficiently to win 19-3 on an afternoon that started sunny and turned rainy for parts of the second half. Madison has won six straight in the series.
A couple of Australian punters and JMU placekicker Ethan Ratke were the show. Ratke, a senior from Atlee High, kicked four field goals (23 yards, 32, 24, 26) and punters Harry O’Kelly (JMU) and Aaron Trusler (UR) combined for 16 punts.
The Dukes (5-1, 3-1 CAA) had some air power from quarterback Cole Johnson (19-29, 270 yards) that got them in position for points. Behind back-up quarterback Beau English, the Spiders (2-4, 0-3 CAA) did not counter in that department on the way their fourth consecutive defeat.
JMU stays on its annual path toward FCS playoff qualification. Richmond is almost certainly done from a postseason perspective.
"We thought we were capable of having a shut-down performance, and when the rain came, it made it hard to throw the ball," said Cignetti.
"There might be some of those people out there who think that we're an awesome, unbelievable team. What I'm going to tell you is every Saturday, anybody can beat anybody."
Without quick strikes, the Spiders were required to string together several successful plays to threaten. JMU did not allow much of that. Richmond's offense has scored fewer points each week this season.
"We've got to figure it out because we haven't really played very well offensively," said UR coach Russ Huesman, who credited the JMU defense. "It's obviously not very good right now.
"Our offensive [coaches] just can't go in there and say, 'All right, we're going to do this, this, this, this, this and this.' Figure out what we do good and do it. And if it means run the same play eight times in row, run the same play eight times in a row. We don't do that. We're just grabbing out of the bag. 'All right, this one looks good, let's throw this one out there.'"
The four field goals from Ratke represented a recovery from last Saturday’s heartburn. Ratke missed fourth-quarter attempts of 27 and 36 yards in the Dukes’ 28-27 loss to visiting Villanova.
"We ultimately had a bend-but-don't-break mentality," said UR defensive tackle Kobie Turner.
JMU got 125 receiving yards on six catches from redshirt freshman Antwane Wells (Highland Springs High).
The Spiders needed a blocked punt, a major kick or punt return, an interception return for a touchdown, or some other trigger. Those never came. JMU gave ground, but kept Richmond out of the end zone.
In the previous four meetings, UR scored 13, 10, 6 and 6, with the Spiders moving the sticks on 26.4% of 53 third-down chances. That trend did not change. Richmond converted one of eight third-down chances in the first half and was limited to a 40-yard field goal from Jake Larson after falling behind 13-0. UR finished two for 15 on third downs.
"The plan was simple, just everybody do their job," said JMU linebacker Kelvin Azanama (Moncan High). "Coming from last week's loss, we had a lot of people try to do too much."
The Dukes had four of their six sacks in the first half, and outgained the Spiders 370-188.
Richmond was already playing with its back-up quarterback, law-school student English, due to the broken right index finger of starter Joe Mancuso. On the Spiders’ second series, English hurt his right hand (badly bruised) and was replaced by redshirt freshman Jackson Hardy. He played two series before English returned, and Hardy came back in later.
Next: On Saturday, JMU visits No. 14 Delaware. The Spiders are on the road at Stony Brook.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor