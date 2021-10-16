No. 8 Dukes wrap up Spiders in 19-3 win featuring four Ethan Ratke FGs and two Australian punters

"We thought we were capable of having a shut-down performance, and when the rain came, it made it hard to throw the ball," said Cignetti.

"There might be some of those people out there who think that we're an awesome, unbelievable team. What I'm going to tell you is every Saturday, anybody can beat anybody."

Without quick strikes, the Spiders were required to string together several successful plays to threaten. JMU did not allow much of that. Richmond's offense has scored fewer points each week this season.

"We've got to figure it out because we haven't really played very well offensively," said UR coach Russ Huesman, who credited the JMU defense. "It's obviously not very good right now.

"Our offensive [coaches] just can't go in there and say, 'All right, we're going to do this, this, this, this, this and this.' Figure out what we do good and do it. And if it means run the same play eight times in row, run the same play eight times in a row. We don't do that. We're just grabbing out of the bag. 'All right, this one looks good, let's throw this one out there.'"

The four field goals from Ratke represented a recovery from last Saturday’s heartburn. Ratke missed fourth-quarter attempts of 27 and 36 yards in the Dukes’ 28-27 loss to visiting Villanova.