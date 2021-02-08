 Skip to main content
Norfolk State opts out of spring football games; four of six state FCS programs playing
Norfolk State opts out of spring football games; four of six state FCS programs playing

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Norfolk State announced Monday evening that it will not play outside competition in football during the spring semester because of the pandemic, dropping the number of Virginia FCS programs playing to four. In late October, Big South Conference member Hampton opted out of spring competition.

Still scheduled to play are Richmond, William & Mary, James Madison and VMI. Norfolk State, which was scheduled to play a four-game MEAC schedule starting Feb. 20, will conduct spring practices in place of games.

“We made the decision based on the safety and welfare of our team,” NSU coach Latrell Scott, a graduate of Lee-Davis High, said in a school statement. “With everything that is going on with the pandemic, we want to make sure that all of our decisions are student-athlete driven. We look forward to being able to compete in the MEAC next fall.”

JMU opens its eight-game schedule (six CAA games) at home against Morehead State on Feb. 20. Richmond and William & Mary are scheduled to start six-game CAA seasons on March 6, against one another at UR. VMI is scheduled to play an eight-game Southern Conference season starting with a Feb. 20 date at Chattanooga.

20210209_SPO_FCSp01

Norfolk State’s Latrell Scott: “With everything that is going on with the pandemic, we want to make sure that all of our decisions are student-athlete driven."

 NSU PHOTO

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

