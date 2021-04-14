One-time transfer rule likely to reduce the level of FCS play

Mike Cawley, Justin Rascati, Vad Lee, Ben DiNucci. That’s four of the top quarterbacks in James Madison football history, perhaps the finest four. Each transferred from an FBS school.
Michael Strauss holds the University of Richmond record for passing yards in a season (3,808 in 2013). He transferred from an FBS school.
When the No. 1 Dukes host No. 11 Richmond Saturday in the final spring-semester regular-season game for both teams, JMU will have 10 FBS transfers and the Spiders will have three. It’s the way FCS business has been conducted since 1993, when the NCAA relaxed its transfer rule and permitted FBS players to move to FCS without sitting out a year.
The NCAA is about to ease its transfer rule again, and the move is expected to impact the FCS in another major way. The one-time transfer exemption will allow student-athletes in all sports to transfer one time as undergraduates without having to sit out a season of competition.
As it has been, football players who left an FBS school for another FBS school were required to sit out a season. So when Cawley transferred from Syracuse and was interested in playing immediately, his options were limited to FCS schools, or lower levels. The same held true when Rascati left Louisville, Lee left Georgia Tech, DiNucci left Pittsburgh, and Strauss left Virginia for UR.
“If a youngster was in a top-notch I-A program and he had a lot of good players in front of him, you would hear from those coaches saying ‘Coach, I’ve got a great kid, but he just can’t get on the field here. He needs to transfer to play,’” said Mickey Matthews, JMU’s coach 1999-2013.
That was especially true for quarterbacks, because, typically, only one plays. Matthews won a national championship in 2004 with Rascati as the Dukes' quarterback.
But if Cawley and those other JMU QBs could have transferred to any school and played immediately, it seems probable that most would have ended up on another FBS roster, maybe affiliating with a school that recruited the player out of high school.
With the one-time transfer allowance, “They will go lateral, and not have to come down,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said Wednesday. “A guy from UVA may go to Bowling Green and play, who knows, where they used to have to come to James Madison, or Richmond, or William & Mary.”
With the one-time transfer rule, the FCS will probably welcome far fewer FBS transfers, while the FCS is simultaneously getting plucked from above by the FBS. Programs in Power Five leagues will regularly add FCS players who have distinguished themselves at that level and can fill a need in the FBS program.
“Ultimately, I think it’s going to hurt FCS football quite a bit, to be honest with you,” said Huesman.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor