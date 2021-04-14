One-time transfer rule likely to reduce the level of FCS play

“If a youngster was in a top-notch I-A program and he had a lot of good players in front of him, you would hear from those coaches saying ‘Coach, I’ve got a great kid, but he just can’t get on the field here. He needs to transfer to play,’” said Mickey Matthews, JMU’s coach 1999-2013.

That was especially true for quarterbacks, because, typically, only one plays. Matthews won a national championship in 2004 with Rascati as the Dukes' quarterback.

But if Cawley and those other JMU QBs could have transferred to any school and played immediately, it seems probable that most would have ended up on another FBS roster, maybe affiliating with a school that recruited the player out of high school.

With the one-time transfer allowance, “They will go lateral, and not have to come down,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said Wednesday. “A guy from UVA may go to Bowling Green and play, who knows, where they used to have to come to James Madison, or Richmond, or William & Mary.”

With the one-time transfer rule, the FCS will probably welcome far fewer FBS transfers, while the FCS is simultaneously getting plucked from above by the FBS. Programs in Power Five leagues will regularly add FCS players who have distinguished themselves at that level and can fill a need in the FBS program.

“Ultimately, I think it’s going to hurt FCS football quite a bit, to be honest with you,” said Huesman.