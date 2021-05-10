Richmonders Stone Snyder (VMI), Mike Greene (JMU), Ethan Ratke (JMU) named FCS A-As

Stone Snyder played some quarterback, some safety, and some linebacker at Monacan High. He knew linebacker would be his college position, based on information provided to him by recruiters. Their projections were insightful.

Mike Greene played offensive and defensive line at Highland Springs High. Recruiters viewed him as a defensive lineman on the college level. Again, their forecasts were astute.

Snyder, a sophomore linebacker at VMI, and Greene, a senior defensive lineman at James Madison, on Monday were named Stats Perform FCS All-Americans. Also honored was JMU senior Ethan Ratke, an Atlee High grad who made all 14 field-goal attempts and converted all 31 PAT tries during the spring season.

The 6-foot-3 225-pound Snyder may receive an even more prestigious salute later in the week. On Saturday, the winner of the Buck Buchanan Award will be announced. Snyder is one of three finalists for that award, which annually goes to the top defensive player in the FCS.

Snyder was named Southern Conference defensive player of the year after leading the league in tackles per game (10.9), including 21 versus The Citadel. Snyder also had eight sacks. He helped VMI (6-2) capture its first SoCon title since 1977 and a first-ever FCS playoff bid, and post the program’s first winning season since 1981.