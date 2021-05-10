Richmonders Stone Snyder (VMI), Mike Greene (JMU), Ethan Ratke (JMU) named FCS A-As

Stone Snyder played some quarterback, some safety, and some linebacker at Monacan High. He knew linebacker would be his college position, based on information provided to him by recruiters. Their projections were insightful.
Mike Greene played offensive and defensive line at Highland Springs High. Recruiters viewed him as a defensive lineman on the college level. Again, their forecasts were astute.
Snyder, a sophomore linebacker at VMI, and Greene, a senior defensive lineman at James Madison, on Monday were named Stats Perform FCS All-Americans. Also honored was JMU senior Ethan Ratke, an Atlee High grad who made all 14 field-goal attempts and converted all 31 PAT tries during the spring season.
The 6-foot-3 225-pound Snyder may receive an even more prestigious salute later in the week. On Saturday, the winner of the Buck Buchanan Award will be announced. Snyder is one of three finalists for that award, which annually goes to the top defensive player in the FCS.
Snyder was named Southern Conference defensive player of the year after leading the league in tackles per game (10.9), including 21 versus The Citadel. Snyder also had eight sacks. He helped VMI (6-2) capture its first SoCon title since 1977 and a first-ever FCS playoff bid, and post the program’s first winning season since 1981.
Greene, a 6-3 285-pounder who shared the CAA defensive-player-of-the-year award, had three sacks among 10-and-a-half tackles for losses for the Dukes (7-1) who fell at Sam Houston State 38-35 Saturday in the FCS semifinals. VMI closed with a 31-24 loss in the playoffs at JMU.
Keydets also honored as FCS All-Americans were 6-4 VMI junior Jakob Herres, who averaged 122.2 receiving yards (80 catches, eight TDs), and was named SoCon offensive players of the year, and sophomore Robert Soderholm, a long-snapper. At that position, JMU junior Kyle Davis was honored, too.
JMU senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese was a first-team selection after averaging 102.4 rushing yards.
Richmond had two players named to the second team, junior defensive lineman Kobie Turner and sophomore linebacker Tristan Wheeler.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor