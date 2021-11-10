Saturday's JMU-W&M football game could be last for a spell, with nothing on the books

Those who have not seen James Madison and William & Mary meet in football and would like to do so better get to Williamsburg Saturday.
When the No. 2 Dukes (8-1, 5-1 CAA) visit the No. 25 Tribe (6-3, 4-2 CAA), it might be the final time the programs play for several years. Nothing is on the books and there's no plan to change that at this time.
This series began in 1978, and of 43 meetings, JMU has won 26.
JMU is headed to the FBS and Sun Belt Conference, beginning its football transition next season with a non-CAA schedule that includes previously arranged home games against Weber State and Norfolk State, and a road game at Louisville.
Apart from that, it’s premature to project the Dukes’ 2022 opponents, but it will likely be a mix of FBS and FCS teams that have openings to fill on relatively short notice. The number of JMU’s FBS opponents is expected to grow in 2023, and the Dukes are slated to be fully FBS, including bowl eligibility, for the 2024 football season.
W&M has its schedule set for next season. The same goes for Richmond, which has played JMU 39 times (Dukes hold 21-18 advantage).
The Tribe and Spiders each regularly play one FBS opponent annually. W&M coach Mike London and Richmond coach Russ Huesman said they would not object to meeting JMU down the line if the Dukes are willing to offer a going-rate guarantee comparable to what other FBS programs with a scholarship ceiling of 85, compared to 63 in the FCS, provide to FCS teams.
There apparently will be no nostalgia discount.
Asked for his perspective on a future JMU-UR meeting, Huesman responded that he was in favor, “if they gave us a $400,000 guarantee ... If they’re moving up, they’re going to start buying people to come in and play.”
Said London: “It makes regional sense, but at the same time, contracts are made years in advance ... Right now, the interest is playing them this Saturday at 3:30 at Zable Stadium.”
JMU's decision to leave the FCS and CAA for the FBS and Sun Belt shocks no one who has been paying attention to the Dukes’ increasing resources and enrollment, and expanding facilities. On July 25, 2012, CAA Football held its annual media day and Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder was asked about JMU boosting Bridgeforth Stadium's capacity from 15,000 to 25,000 along with additions of 16 suites and a 1,000-seat club level.
“You don’t think that a school like JMU makes a move like they did with their stadium to stay where they are,” Wilder said.
The Dukes have been financially separated from the Tribe and Dukes for many years. According to the U.S. Department of Education’s Equity in Athletics Data Analysis, JMU’s football budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year (latest figures available) was about $11.5 million. W&M’s was $8.2 and UR’s was $7.1.
The theme for the Tribe throughout the season has been “stay relevant,” which translates to remain in contention for a spot in the 24-team FCS playoffs. W&M still is, but may not be with a loss to JMU.
“It’s going to be very important,” said London, whose team closes against visiting Richmond next Saturday, said of JMU-W&M. “Obviously, playing the last two games and where we are now, where we are in the conference, the significance of where James Madison is in terms of FCS rankings, having a home game here ...
“We’ve secured a winning season, a regular season. That was a goal. But also, we want more. There’s still a lot more to achieve. It’s still in a position to control your own destiny.”
