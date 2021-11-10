Saturday's JMU-W&M football game could be last for a spell, with nothing on the books

Those who have not seen James Madison and William & Mary meet in football and would like to do so better get to Williamsburg Saturday.

When the No. 2 Dukes (8-1, 5-1 CAA) visit the No. 25 Tribe (6-3, 4-2 CAA), it might be the final time the programs play for several years. Nothing is on the books and there's no plan to change that at this time.

This series began in 1978, and of 43 meetings, JMU has won 26.

JMU is headed to the FBS and Sun Belt Conference, beginning its football transition next season with a non-CAA schedule that includes previously arranged home games against Weber State and Norfolk State, and a road game at Louisville.

Apart from that, it’s premature to project the Dukes’ 2022 opponents, but it will likely be a mix of FBS and FCS teams that have openings to fill on relatively short notice. The number of JMU’s FBS opponents is expected to grow in 2023, and the Dukes are slated to be fully FBS, including bowl eligibility, for the 2024 football season.

W&M has its schedule set for next season. The same goes for Richmond, which has played JMU 39 times (Dukes hold 21-18 advantage).