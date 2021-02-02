Sketchy offseason. New coach. Remodeled roster. JMU still winning.

Mix five holdovers with four transfers and five freshmen. This is not usually the formula for cohesion, especially in a pandemic year. Offseason preparation was sketchy. In-season starts and stops are the norm. Throw in a first-year coach.
Togetherness, however, has helped James Madison start CAA competition 4-1 (9-5 overall) after being picked ninth among 10 in the league’s preseason poll, according to coach Mark Byington, who was named Dukes coach last March.
“We’re finding our way in roles, and we’re understanding kind of how we’ve got to play the style we’ve got to play,” said Byington. “We’ve got great team chemistry, which is shocking because we’re all new and we didn’t have time to really build it. But our guys really like each other and they blended well.”
The Dukes have formed around 6-foot-5 senior Matt Lewis (21 ppg), the CAA’s top scorer/preseason player of the year, and a disruptive defense. Byington came to Harrisonburg from Georgia Southern, where he prided himself on directing teams that distinguished themselves in turnover margin.
JMU averages 12.8 turnovers and causes an average of 17.1, resulting in a turnover margin that ranks No. 14 nationally.
“The guys get sick of me telling them in practice to be conscientious of ball security,” said Byington. “We’ve got a couple of freshmen that are really good defensive players, and that’s why they’re starting, [6-0] Terrell Strickland and [6-7] Justin Amadi. They’re just naturally gifted defensive players that have good instincts.
“Matt Lewis is significantly improved on the defensive end. Hopefully our scheme helps us a little bit. We’re trying to be aggressive on that end, too.”
In early January, Byington assessed his 3-3 Dukes thusly: "I don't know what we are yet. We're still trying to figure it out. We're trying to get guys used to me. I'm trying to get used to them."
At that time, JMU had been in quarantine 26 days since the start of practice.
“We want to play games. We feel like we’re getting better when we’re doing it,” Byington said Tuesday. “It’s frustrating, but you can’t consume yourself with it because you can’t control it that much.”
The Dukes host Elon (3-5, 0-4 CAA) Wednesday at 4 p.m. William & Mary on Tuesday announced a pause in response to coronavirus testing results, and among the games postponed were two scheduled for this weekend against JMU in Williamsburg.
“Obviously we’re disappointed with the fact that you go on a pause, but we’ve had it happen one time before, so we’ll try to make the most of it,” said W&M coach Dane Fischer.
CAA seeding for the league tournament, to be held March 6-9 at JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center, will be determined by a system that separates CAA teams into two groups, according to CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio:
“If a member institution is able to play eight conference games, that moves you into a pool where you would be seeded based on winning percentage. If you play less than eight conference games, you would still make the tournament, but you would be seeded lower than any team that played at least eight games.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor