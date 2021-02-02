Sketchy offseason. New coach. Remodeled roster. JMU still winning.

“Matt Lewis is significantly improved on the defensive end. Hopefully our scheme helps us a little bit. We’re trying to be aggressive on that end, too.”

In early January, Byington assessed his 3-3 Dukes thusly: "I don't know what we are yet. We're still trying to figure it out. We're trying to get guys used to me. I'm trying to get used to them."

At that time, JMU had been in quarantine 26 days since the start of practice.

“We want to play games. We feel like we’re getting better when we’re doing it,” Byington said Tuesday. “It’s frustrating, but you can’t consume yourself with it because you can’t control it that much.”

The Dukes host Elon (3-5, 0-4 CAA) Wednesday at 4 p.m. William & Mary on Tuesday announced a pause in response to coronavirus testing results, and among the games postponed were two scheduled for this weekend against JMU in Williamsburg.

“Obviously we’re disappointed with the fact that you go on a pause, but we’ve had it happen one time before, so we’ll try to make the most of it,” said W&M coach Dane Fischer.