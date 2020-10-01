Sparked by financial losses, James Madison launches special athletics fundraising campaign

"Because if things don't change, and if we can't raise money, the way you experience JMU athletics is going to change. Because we just don't have the budget to pay for those things," said Wood, who is in charge of the Duke Club, JMU's athletics fundraising entity.

Bourne said he hopes JMU doesn’t have to drop any of its athletics programs, like multiple schools already have. But other impacts could range from salary reductions to reduced team travel.

“We are operating right now on just incredibly thin margins,” Bourne said. “Our goal would be, we will follow the university's lead on whatever they do. There's not been an announcement yet to furloughs or salary reductions. We're going to do everything that we can on the expense side to hopefully stay away from that.”

JMU isn’t setting a specific goal on how much money it wants to raise with Dukes Unite. The goal, Bourne said, is to have an aggressive campaign.

JMU isn’t alone in launching campaigns sparked by the impacts of COVID-19. UVA, for example, started a 4TheHoos virtual ticket initiative to raise funds, and Virginia Tech started the Keep Jumping Fund.

Bourne said the athletic directors at JMU, UVA, Virginia Tech, VCU, ODU and George Mason have had biweekly group calls.