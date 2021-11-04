Spiders have experience with CAA postseason ban that JMU has encountered

The University of Richmond can relate to the painful penalty – ineligibility for league titles and automatic NCAA bids - James Madison is expected to incur upon officially moving from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference.
During the 2000-01 school year, Spiders teams were ineligible for CAA championships because of UR’s pending shift to the A-10.
The Richmond men’s basketball team went 12-4 in CAA competition that year, which would have installed the Spiders as the top seed in the CAA tournament at the Richmond Coliseum. But UR was ineligible for that tournament, and therefore did not have an opportunity to claim the league championship and an automatic NCAA bid, because the school failed to provide the CAA with three years notice prior to leaving the conference.
Richmond announced in May of 2000 that it was moving to the A-10 on July 1, 2001. Jim Miller, then Richmond's director of athletics, presumed the CAA postseason ban was coming when the Spiders publicly revealed their move to the A-10. ECU and American were also ineligible for CAA championships that school year because the Pirates were moving to Conference USA and the Eagles were headed to the Patriot League.
American legally protested the CAA penalty. AU in federal district court in Washington, D.C., sought a temporary injunction in August of 2000 that would have allowed its teams to participate in CAA championships during the 2000-01 school year. The request was rejected based on a ruling that the CAA had the authority to impose the sanctions.
The only path to the NCAA tournament for the 2000-01 Richmond men's basketball team was securing one of 34 at-large bids in a 65-team field. Every game had postseason implications, and the Spiders nearly reached the NCAAs, with a regular-season record of 21-6. UR split two games in the NIT to conclude a strange, dramatic season at 22-7.
"I think we felt like we were one of the best teams in the country," said Kinte Smith, a senior captain of the 2000-01 Spiders. "If we were in the NCAA tournament, neutral courts, there's no telling how far we could have gone."
Smith recalled that coach John Beilein told his players before the season that the Spiders probably could not afford to lose more than five games, without any terribly damaging defeats, if they hoped to remain in contention for an NCAA at-large bid.
Beilein that March said he thought UR gaining an at-large bid after a 21-6 regular season "was going to be a flip of the coin. Teams from the power conferences have 16 chances a season to prove themselves. We basically had four or five."
The Spiders elevated to No. 43 in the Rating Percentage Index, the primary gauge used at that time by the NCAA selection committee. That position was strong enough to merit serious consideration for the NCAAs. But UR had three losses to teams with RPIs of 180 or below, all in conference (East Carolina, William & Mary, JMU).
As for the other penalized CAA teams, ECU finished league competition 6-10, and AU went 3-13. The six-team CAA tournament – Old Dominion, W&M, JMU, VCU, George Mason and UNC Wilmington – was won by GMU, which defeated UNCW 35-33 in the final.
In JMU's current case, the Dukes football team could win the CAA Football championship and the league's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs because the conference's football branch has affiliate members and separate bylaws.
