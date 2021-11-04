Spiders have experience with CAA postseason ban that JMU has encountered

The only path to the NCAA tournament for the 2000-01 Richmond men's basketball team was securing one of 34 at-large bids in a 65-team field. Every game had postseason implications, and the Spiders nearly reached the NCAAs, with a regular-season record of 21-6. UR split two games in the NIT to conclude a strange, dramatic season at 22-7.

"I think we felt like we were one of the best teams in the country," said Kinte Smith, a senior captain of the 2000-01 Spiders. "If we were in the NCAA tournament, neutral courts, there's no telling how far we could have gone."

Smith recalled that coach John Beilein told his players before the season that the Spiders probably could not afford to lose more than five games, without any terribly damaging defeats, if they hoped to remain in contention for an NCAA at-large bid.

Beilein that March said he thought UR gaining an at-large bid after a 21-6 regular season "was going to be a flip of the coin. Teams from the power conferences have 16 chances a season to prove themselves. We basically had four or five."