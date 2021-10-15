Spiders increased pugnacious spirit in preparation for house call by CAA bully, No. 8 JMU

Two weeks have passed since the University of Richmond lost its third consecutive game, a 20-7 Elon victory at Robins Stadium. The Spiders are planning a pugnacious revival when No. 8 James Madison visits Saturday.
The middle of the season usually is when teams cut back on practice contact, with the objectives of staying as fresh as possible and minimizing injury risk down the stretch. UR (2-3, 0-2 CAA) ran a reverse.
“We all had a bad taste in our mouths from the Elon game,” Richmond tailback Aaron Dykes said. “They were physical practices [during the bye week], but it’s something we needed as a team … We needed to get back to being a physical team. I think last week, doing that, we were able to.”
The Spiders will attempt to show an improved fighting spirit against the CAA’s bully. JMU (4-1, 2-1 CAA) has won 80 of its last 97 games during an eight-season stretch during which the Dukes went 47-7 in league competition.
Russ Huesman is in his fifth year as Richmond’s coach, and what he sees of JMU looks familiar.
“Obviously on defense, they’ve got tremendous team speed. They’re well-coached. They know what they want to do defensively,” he said. “Offensively, they’re efficient, really good skill people, excellent running backs, and their quarterback [Cole Johnson] is one of the better players in the league.
“They’re very similar to how they’ve been for many years now.”
JMU won the last five meetings, and in the last four, UR averaged 8.8 points. The Spiders are likely to again be missing quarterback Joe Mancuso, who broke his right index finger at Virginia Tech on Sept. 25. Mancuso resumed lightly throwing a football Thursday morning, according to Huseman.
Back-up Beau English has been a significantly better runner than passer, which in part explains the physical nature of Richmond’s recent practices. The Spiders, as currently constructed, can’t depend on a 300-yard passing game against one of the league's top pass defenses.
“We just have to be able to set the line. We have to be able to play on their side of the ball instead of letting them play on our side of the ball, like they do most weeks,” said Dykes.
The same mindset carries over to UR’s defense, which has a strong premonition about what’s coming.
“They’re not trying to hide anything, doing anything crazy,” said Richmond defensive end Darius Reynolds, a sixth-year senior. “They just execute, execute, execute … Nothing fancy.
“The identity of our defense is to stop the run, something we take pride in, something we love to do. JMU loves to run the ball, inside zone, split zone, option. We’re going to be taking all of those things head-on and we’re excited about the challenge.”
During the spring-semester season, the Spiders were 3-0 and looking to establish themselves as an FCS playoff team heading into their final game on April 17 at JMU. The Dukes won 23-6, extinguishing Richmond’s postseason hopes.
From UR’s perspective, the same frame may fit this meeting. A third CAA defeat, with five games remaining (three on the road), could end the Spiders’ second-half run toward postseason qualification before it begins.
