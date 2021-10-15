Spiders increased pugnacious spirit in preparation for house call by CAA bully, No. 8 JMU

“They’re very similar to how they’ve been for many years now.”

JMU won the last five meetings, and in the last four, UR averaged 8.8 points. The Spiders are likely to again be missing quarterback Joe Mancuso, who broke his right index finger at Virginia Tech on Sept. 25. Mancuso resumed lightly throwing a football Thursday morning, according to Huseman.

Back-up Beau English has been a significantly better runner than passer, which in part explains the physical nature of Richmond’s recent practices. The Spiders, as currently constructed, can’t depend on a 300-yard passing game against one of the league's top pass defenses.

“We just have to be able to set the line. We have to be able to play on their side of the ball instead of letting them play on our side of the ball, like they do most weeks,” said Dykes.

The same mindset carries over to UR’s defense, which has a strong premonition about what’s coming.

“They’re not trying to hide anything, doing anything crazy,” said Richmond defensive end Darius Reynolds, a sixth-year senior. “They just execute, execute, execute … Nothing fancy.