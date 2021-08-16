Talk of ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 scheduling alliance may trigger trepidation in FCS

Signals regarding the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 discussing a future scheduling alliance outside of leagues play may trigger a touch of trepidation among FCS programs from a budgetary standpoint.
Developments in this area could lead to a reduction of FCS dates with most programs in Power Five leagues.
In response to a dynamic and supremely influential SEC once Texas and Oklahoma join in 2025, members of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are exploring ways to increase their teams’ access to the College Football Playoff. Teams from those leagues could meet on a regular, structured basis. The approach would increase schedule strengths and enhance television inventory.
If that happens, ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 programs in coming seasons with more limited nonconference openings and a greater focus on schedule strength could draw back from FCS opponents. William & Mary opens Sept. 4 at Virginia, with a $400,000 guarantee attached for the Tribe. Richmond on Sept. 25 visits Virginia Tech, a date that includes a $400,000 payout for the Spiders.
This year, 11 of the 12 CAA Football teams play FBS competition, with James Madison the exception. Seven of those games are against ACC, Big Ten or Pac-12 opposition. Without those, the fiscal hits would be enormous. Stony Brook, for instance, will earn $625,000 for a trip to Oregon.
Various benefits come with visits to Power Five opponents, according to Richmond coach Russ Huesman, “from recruiting, to budget, to the experience for your players to go play those games,” he said.
The gap between the Power Five and FCS members widens, given the major investments differences by the two groups. Television contracts, attendance/bowl income and donors' support fuels Power Five schools' budgets.
“The Power Five and the rich that get richer is going to continue on because of, obviously, the resources,” said W&M coach Mike London, who formerly coached at Virginia. “The gap will get bigger because you’ll see I think pretty soon it won’t be perhaps what the NCAA says, it’s what they’re going to do on their own because they have that kind of autonomy to do that.”
Transfers of quality players from FCS schools to Power Five programs have become more common, and FCS upsets of Power Five teams have become less common (total of three since 2017, average of three 2010-16).
London recognized that Power Five schools can offer name, image and likeness incentives that FCS members will not match, increasing recruiting advantages that already are substantial.
“Now what you’ll have is the Power Five group of guys will have the best of the best because they already have the resources for the lifting and the training, and now they have the name-image-likeness opportunity,” said London. “That’s going to become another recruiting tool that will further [widen] the gap between the haves and the have-nots.”
Though JMU does not play an FBS opponent this season, the Dukes regularly met FBS teams through the years and wanted the chance in 2021, according to Jeff Bourne, the school’s director of athletics.
In December of 2019, Bourne told the Times-Dispatch that nonconference scheduling has become significantly more difficult in recent years as the Dukes elevated to elite FCS status.
“Everybody wants to win, and they’re being extremely careful [about scheduling] because they know what a huge element that is,” Bourne said.
JMU has future dates with Louisville (2022), North Carolina (2024) and Virginia Tech (2025) scheduled. This season, the Dukes will meet non-scholarship FCS member Morehead State, and FCS scholarship programs Weber State and Campbell in nonconference competition.
