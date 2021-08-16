Talk of ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 scheduling alliance may trigger trepidation in FCS

The gap between the Power Five and FCS members widens, given the major investments differences by the two groups. Television contracts, attendance/bowl income and donors' support fuels Power Five schools' budgets.

“The Power Five and the rich that get richer is going to continue on because of, obviously, the resources,” said W&M coach Mike London, who formerly coached at Virginia. “The gap will get bigger because you’ll see I think pretty soon it won’t be perhaps what the NCAA says, it’s what they’re going to do on their own because they have that kind of autonomy to do that.”

Transfers of quality players from FCS schools to Power Five programs have become more common, and FCS upsets of Power Five teams have become less common (total of three since 2017, average of three 2010-16).

London recognized that Power Five schools can offer name, image and likeness incentives that FCS members will not match, increasing recruiting advantages that already are substantial.