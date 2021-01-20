Three JMU alums are Bucs' offensive linemen heading to NFC title game in Green Bay

Aaron Stinnie’s place in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive line last Sunday for a divisional playoff win at New Orleans surprised on several fronts.
Stinnie, from Charlottesville’s St. Anne’s-Belfield School and James Madison, had never before started an NFL game. He previously participated in a dozen after signing with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent in 2018. Tampa Bay claimed Stinnie off waivers from Tennessee in November of 2019.
Stnnie got the start for a 30-20 win over the Saints because Tampa Bay’s regular right guard, Alex Cappa, broke his ankle the week before in a 31-23 wildcard win at Washington, where Stinnie was a healthy scratch.
“You have to attack each week as though you are going to be that starter for that week. The thing I like to say is ‘When you stay ready, you never have to get ready,’” Stinnie said before the trip to New Orleans. “Those mental reps, picking the starters’ brains as they’re out there going, that definitely helps out, asking them questions here and there, what they’re seeing out there, what’s happening.
“So definitely using those mental reps throughout the games and practices helps out.”
Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians praised Stinnie for his role in the win that advanced the Bucs to Green Bay Sunday for the NFC title game.
Another aspect of Stinnie’s past that made last weekend’s activity unlikely: he played football for only two years at St. Anne’s-Belfield before earning a partial scholarship to JMU.
As a 16-year-old, Stinnie was focused on basketball. That made sense, given the bloodlines. Stinnie's father, Phil, was a 6-8 forward at VCU who played from 1985-88 and scored 1,645 points. When the St. Anne’s football program held a meeting for those interested in playing before Stinnie’s junior year, "two of my friends dragged me out there," he said.
He immediately loved the sport. At JMU, Stinnie developed into a three-year starter, captain and AP All-American as a senior. Stinnie, 26, is now 6-foot-3 and 312 pounds.
One last thing that made Stinnie’s emergence as a starting offensive guard in the NFL unusual: he played defense during his first year at JMU. In 2014 as a redshirt freshman, Stinnie had 11 tackles, including 1½ sacks, in 12 games. After that season, JMU's roster lost a couple of offensive linemen, and the Dukes’ coaching staff asked Stinnie what he thought about switching to offense.
Stinnie hesitated.
"That's the last thing that any defensive player really wants to do, especially a D-lineman moving over to offensive line, right?" Stinnie said.
The Bucs’ roster also includes 6-6, 309-pound back-up offensive lineman Josh Wells, who’s from Hanover High and played at JMU. Wells, 29, was a quarterback at Hanover, and at Madison played tight end, defensive tackle, and offensive tackle. He arrived at JMU as a recruited walk-on.
At Hanover, Wells was a 6-5, 220-pounder who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns.
The Buccaneers signed Wells in 2019 after he had been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had spent his first five NFL years in Jacksonville after signing as an undrafted free agent out of JMU in 2014.
A third former JMU offensive lineman, Earl Watford, 30, is also a Bucs' back-up. Watford, who came to JMU from Philadelphia, previously played for the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2013.
