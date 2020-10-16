Tournament-like physical recovery, rapid tactical tweaks will be pivotal in quirky CAA season

Tournament-like physical recovery and rapid tactical tweaks rank higher in importance than usual in CAA basketball. Quality depth will also be quite helpful during a quirky season.

The league, to which William & Mary and James Madison belong, rolled out its men’s and women’s schedules Wednesday and an unusual format was designed to minimize travel and protect the health and safety of players and staffs. The plan also works from a cost-cutting angle, reducing by half the normal number of road trips.

Here’s an example of the 2021 approach: on Saturday, Jan. 2 and Sunday, Jan. 3, William & Mary’s men will play games at Hofstra, while on the same days, Hofstra’s women will play games at William & Mary.

That’s the manner in which 18-game league schedules proceed for CAA members, with back-to-back weekend dates at the same venue against the same opponent. It's highly likely games will feature afternoon tip-offs, which will help with recovery time leading into Sunday games and allow visiting teams to travel back to their campuses Sunday evenings.