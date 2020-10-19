Towson opts out of CAA spring-semester football

University of Richmond coach Russ Huesman last week said his primary goal is preparing his team for a full 2021 fall season. He plans to extensively use young players during a six-game CAA spring-semester season, and didn’t seem interested in playing any of the two nonconference games that the league presented as a spring option.

“To play a full spring and be ready to play in the fall I don’t think is the best thing for these (players),” said Huesman. “I want a healthy football team in 2021, for sure.”

Monday, CAA member Towson went a step farther. The Tigers won’t participate in the CAA’s spring-semester season for safety reasons. The Tigers become the first league team to opt out. According to Towson coach Rob Ambrose, his players provided the impetus for the school’s decision.

“They said, ‘Coach, do you realize that we lost six knees last fall in the first three games?’” Ambrose, referring to serious knee injuries, said in a video Towson released Monday. “Six guys who were starters, heavy contributors … If that were to happen in the spring, those guys would lose that year and they will never get it back.”

James Madison and William & Mary also belong to the FCS league.