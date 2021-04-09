UR at W&M for Saturday ppd.; No. 12 Spiders will visit No. 1 JMU next Saturday in make-up

The University of Richmond’s football game at William & Mary scheduled for Saturday afternoon was canceled Friday afternoon because of COVID issues in the Tribe program. That concludes W&M’s spring season, and the No. 12 Spiders rapidly announced that they’ll play at No. 1 James Madison next Saturday at 2 p.m.

April 17 was reserved for make-up games among CAA South Division teams (UR, W&M, JMU, Elon). The Dukes and Spiders had their two scheduled spring meetings postponed by COVID issues. Next Saturday's 2 p.m. game in Harrisonburg will be televised on NBC Sports Washington Plus (NBCSW+) and streamed on FloFootball.

Richmond (3-0, 3-0 CAA) needs a fourth game to qualify as a candidate for at-large consideration to the 16-team FCS playoffs and JMU (4-0, 2-0 CAA) needs a third league game to be eligible for the CAA championship and automatic bid to the playoffs.

W&M closes at 1-2.