UR took northern path to Yankee Conference 35 years ago; W&M, JMU followed

A crowd of 8,080 attended William & Mary’s homecoming game against Albany Saturday at 11,646-seat Zable Stadium, not a bad gathering on an overcast afternoon during which some heavy rain fell in Williamsburg.

The stands were generally crowded, except for a sizeable section behind the Albany bench area, quality seats reserved for the visitor’s guests. That was essentially empty. It was understandable, given the circumstances. The Great Danes and their hometown fans are based about 525 miles from Williamsburg.

This Saturday, W&M travels to Maine, and there probably won’t be many Tribe fans attending. Same goes for when the University of Richmond plays back-to-back road games at Stony Brook and New Hampshire later this month. James Madison this season already hosted Maine and visited New Hampshire.

These are games without a great deal of regional appeal, and expensive from a travel perspective.

So how did the Spiders, Tribe and Dukes end up in a 12-team football league, the CAA, with a footprint that covers North Carolina (Elon) to Maine? The process started 35 years ago.