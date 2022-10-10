UR, W&M coaches express support for JMU and football elevation celebration

Two coaches who over decades learned more about James Madison football than they probably wanted to know expressed support for the Dukes as they entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll, at No. 25, on Sunday.

The University of Richmond’s Russ Huesman and William & Mary’s Mike London have longstanding competitive relationships with JMU. On Monday, they recognized the Dukes’ ascension to the FBS level and the Sun Belt Conference as a natural progression.

That comes in light of the success Madison had in the FCS and CAA Football, the league with which JMU was affiliated 1993 to 2021, and the conference to which UR and W&M continue to belong.

“They’re really destroying people, for the most part,” Huesman said of the Dukes, 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Sun Belt competition. “Congratulations to them, no question.”

Huesman pointed out how smoothly JMU’s transition has gone and suggested that speaks well of CAA Football. The Dukes are essentially doing the same thing in the Sun Belt, so far, that they did in CAA Football.

JMU won or shared six of the last seven CAA championships, and finished second the year (2018) it failed to capture or share the title. During the last seven years, the Dukes went 46-5 in regular season league competition. JMU won FCS national championships in 2004 and 2016.

Dukes’ success shows they “have group of individuals, the players, and the commitment that they’ve made to move up to the next level and stay relevant,” said London. “And obviously, they’re very relevant right now at the FBS level.

“They’ve done a really good job and they continue to it now, so hats off to them.”

Huesman, in his sixth year at UR, was the Spiders defensive coordinator 2004-08, and worked as a W&M assistant 1984-97. London, a Richmond graduate and former football captain, was UR coach 2008 and 2009, and a Richmond and W&M assistant in previous seasons. He has been the Tribe's coach since 2019.

JMU beat UR in the last six meetings and in eight of the last nine. The Dukes defeated W&M in the last six meetings and in 19 of the last 24.