WATCH NOW: James Madison opens doors of new Atlantic Union Bank Center to media

The first thing that catches the eye is all the purple.
Walking through the Plaza Entrance of the Atlantic Union Bank Center — the main fan entry point for James Madison’s new, $139.5 million, 8,500-seat basketball arena — visitors are bombarded with two, giant purple displays. One is emblazoned with a picture of women’s basketball star Kiki Jefferson, the other a picture of men’s basketball star Matt Lewis.
The displays surround either side of the doors to a 500-capacity club section named in honor of former JMU men’s basketball coach Lou Campanelli. Walk farther and the court and arena bowl come into clear view. Every seat is purple, and a center-hung scoreboard and ribbon displays glow with the color — one of the school’s primary colors, along with gold.
There’s no mistaking it: This is JMU basketball’s new home.
The project has been in the works for five years, publicly announced in April 2015 as a replacement for the now 38-year-old, 6,426-seat Convocation Center that still sits not far away from the new facility on JMU’s campus.
Now it’s just two weeks away from hosting its first game. The debut will be tempered by the COVID-19 pandemic. JMU will cap spectators at 1,000. But those at the school are excited about what’s ahead in the updated digs. JMU hosted a tour for media members Wednesday.
“We were very intentional about what we wanted in this facility, what we wanted it to feel like and look like,” director of athletics Jeff Bourne said. “But I’d be remiss if I didn’t say it really is beyond what I originally felt like we were going to end up with.”
The Atlantic Union Bank Center contains 226,000 square feet and sits on 19 acres off Carrier Drive and University Boulevard.
It features 23 Daktronics video panels, which help project the purple glow.
In the teams’ quarters, a major asset is a dedicated practice court, something the Convocation Center didn’t have. Lewis, who Wednesday was named the Colonial Athletic Associations’ preseason player of the year, could be found working out there during the tour.
In various spots of the building, from hallways to a study room, are large windows to let in natural light. Anywhere they could put a window they did, a JMU spokesperson said. The facility stands in striking contrast to the Convocation Center.
“You have to go back and stand in the Convo, close your eyes for a while and then come up the street and look here,” Bourne said.
The stadium seating seems to offer a quality view from just about anywhere, even at the top. With the current restrictions, when spectators enter starting in two weeks, groups will have to space out 6 feet apart. The seating pattern will take the form of a sort of grid, with two groups per row and space in front and behind each group. Masks will be required.
There will be no courtside seating. Out of the 1,000 limit, student tickets will be capped at 300. There will also be blocks for guests of the JMU programs and for visiting fans.
Among the amenities are four concession stands and free public wireless internet.
“We’ve already seen a lot of tickets go,” said Michael Carpenter, JMU assistant athletic director for ticketing and customer relations. “We anticipate selling out that allotment for most of the games.”
The men’s and women’s teams have been practicing in the new arena for about two weeks. There’s been excitement among the players about the upgrade.
First-year JMU men’s coach Mark Byington likened it to a 4-year-old going to Disney World for the first time.
“The first day we practiced in here, our guys were going 200 miles an hour, I thought they were going to kill each other,” Byington said. “And they were jumping out of the gym, running wild.”
The facility could bolster recruiting for both programs. Byington and Sean O’Regan, coach of the women’s team, haven’t been able to show prospective players the arena in person because of an NCAA ban on in-person recruiting surrounding the pandemic.
But in the collegiate athletics arms race, O’Regan predicts the arena will help JMU compete with high majors for players.
“I think it’s totally off the charts,” he said. “Because once you can walk somebody in here, it’s going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
Bourne said Old Dominion’s Ted Constant Convocation Center was a basis for what became the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
But what he got has exceeded his expectations — a gleaming, purple-hued hoops palace.
“I pinch myself every time I come in here,” he said.
