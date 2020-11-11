WATCH NOW: James Madison opens doors of new Atlantic Union Bank Center to media

“We were very intentional about what we wanted in this facility, what we wanted it to feel like and look like,” director of athletics Jeff Bourne said. “But I’d be remiss if I didn’t say it really is beyond what I originally felt like we were going to end up with.”

The Atlantic Union Bank Center contains 226,000 square feet and sits on 19 acres off Carrier Drive and University Boulevard.

It features 23 Daktronics video panels, which help project the purple glow.

In the teams’ quarters, a major asset is a dedicated practice court, something the Convocation Center didn’t have. Lewis, who Wednesday was named the Colonial Athletic Associations’ preseason player of the year, could be found working out there during the tour.

In various spots of the building, from hallways to a study room, are large windows to let in natural light. Anywhere they could put a window they did, a JMU spokesperson said. The facility stands in striking contrast to the Convocation Center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You have to go back and stand in the Convo, close your eyes for a while and then come up the street and look here,” Bourne said.