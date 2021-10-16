While Dukes seek 'flow' down the stretch, sinking Spiders looking for ways to end zone

James Madison fifth-year senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama chooses to withhold judgment. Six games into the season, he’s not prepared to weigh this team against ultra-successful past models on which he played.
To Azanama, a Monacan High graduate, too many tests remain, and too much growth is possible, to fairly evaluate these Dukes at this time.
“Could you ask me later in the season?” he said after Saturday’s 19-3 win at the University of Richmond. “I’ll have a better answer because I don’t really have a clear answer right now … Our identity is still forming on a day-to-day basis.”
The Dukes two weeks ago scrambled out of late-game peril to win 23-21 at New Hampshire. They then fell to visiting Villanova 28-27 before bottling up UR, with one touchdown and four field goals carrying the day.
JMU (5-1, 3-1 CAA), ranked No. 8 in the FCS poll, went on the road, played well enough offensively to win, collected six sacks, and held a rival to two-of-15 on third downs. Dukes coach Curt Cignetti pointed out that JMU is operating with a quarterback, Cole Johnson, who doesn’t provide much in the run game and that JMU started three redshirt freshmen on the offensive line against Richmond’s sturdy front seven.
“Well, we won. That’s all that counts, you know? Got back in the win column,” said Cignetti. “I told the coaches, ‘We’re not looking for any style points here.’”
The Dukes stay on the road for Saturday’s homecoming date at Delaware (3-3, 2-2 CAA), which lost 34-17 at Stony Brook over the weekend.
“Now, we’re just trying to keep our foot on the pedal and … just keep on going,” said JMU redshirt freshman receiver Antwane Wells, from Highland Springs High. “We hope this momentum just rolls over to next week … get everything back in the flow.”
The Spiders (2-4, 0-3 CAA) have lost four straight and are almost certainly out of the FCS playoff picture.
“What’s left is the same thing that we started with. We’re going to go and attack every day,” said senior defensive tackle Kobie Turner. “The making of a man, the making of a team, is how you respond to adversity. And we’re going to respond.”
Richmond has failed to generate momentum behind back-up quarterback Beau English, who completed four of 10 for 53 yards against JMU while playing most of the afternoon with a bruised and taped right hand. Meanwhile, the Spiders defense continues to stand firm, though its margin of error is slight with such limited offensive support.
“We’ve really got to do a better job of controlling that field position, keeping them out of field-goal range [so] when we do make those stops, they’re punts and they’re not points,” said Turner.
According to UR coach Russ Huesman, starting QB Joe Mancuso, who broke his right index finger at Virginia Tech on Sept. 25, could be back to play at Stony Brook (2-5, 1-3 CAA) Saturday.
“We need to condense some things. We’ve got to figure out ways to move the ball. We’ve got to figure out ways to score points,” said Huesman, whose team has scored 10, 7 and 3 in its last three games.
