While Dukes seek 'flow' down the stretch, sinking Spiders looking for ways to end zone

James Madison fifth-year senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama chooses to withhold judgment. Six games into the season, he’s not prepared to weigh this team against ultra-successful past models on which he played.

To Azanama, a Monacan High graduate, too many tests remain, and too much growth is possible, to fairly evaluate these Dukes at this time.

“Could you ask me later in the season?” he said after Saturday’s 19-3 win at the University of Richmond. “I’ll have a better answer because I don’t really have a clear answer right now … Our identity is still forming on a day-to-day basis.”

The Dukes two weeks ago scrambled out of late-game peril to win 23-21 at New Hampshire. They then fell to visiting Villanova 28-27 before bottling up UR, with one touchdown and four field goals carrying the day.

JMU (5-1, 3-1 CAA), ranked No. 8 in the FCS poll, went on the road, played well enough offensively to win, collected six sacks, and held a rival to two-of-15 on third downs. Dukes coach Curt Cignetti pointed out that JMU is operating with a quarterback, Cole Johnson, who doesn’t provide much in the run game and that JMU started three redshirt freshmen on the offensive line against Richmond’s sturdy front seven.