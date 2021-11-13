With JMU-record six FGs, Ethan Ratke (Atlee High) sets two NCAA marks in W at W&M

WILLIAMSBURG – For so long, it seemed William & Mary’s assignment of scoring against No. 2 James Madison Saturday at Zable Stadium was more challenging than playing piano with mittens.
The No. 25 Tribe went with a rusty quarterback, Hollis Mathis. Their top ball-carrier, Donavyn Lester, was unavailable because of injury. JMU limited W&M to 80 first-half yards and led 23-0 late in the third quarter. The Tribe popped two long touchdown runs (53-yarder by Malachi Imoh, 46-yarder by Bronson Yoder) to tighten it up.
JMU stabilized and won 32-22, probably knocking the Tribe (6-4, 4-3 CAA) out of the FCS playoff picture. The Dukes (9-1, 6-1 CAA), headed to the FBS, are tracking toward their last CAA title.
Sixth-year senior Ethan Ratke (Atlee High) kicked a JMU-record six field goals - from 23 to 30 yards - and established a pair of NCAA records. With a 23-yarder that gave JMU a 3-0 lead at the end of first quarter, Ratke set the career scoring record for an NCAA kicker, breaking the mark of 499 by Oklahoma's Austin Seibert (2015-18).
With his third FG (29 yards) in the third quarter, Ratke set the NCAA record for career field goals (97), a mark that was held by Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez (2013-16). Ratke has 13 games with three or more FGs.
The Tribe elected to play junior Mathis at QB rather than freshman Darius Wilson, who had been the starter for all but one game this season. Wilson completed 12 of 24 with an interception in the Tribe’s 24-3 loss at Delaware last Saturday.
Mathis hadn’t started since Sept. 11 and faced a Dukes defense ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense (15.3 ppg).
JMU led 13-0 at halftime behind the passing of sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson (334 yards) and Ratke’s first two FGs. William & Mary was zip-for-six on third-down chances before the break. JMU led 23-0 with seven minutes left in the third quarter after a W&M turnover (interception by Sam Kidd) that set up a short field.
Apart from the Johnson-over-Mathis dynamic working in JMU’s favor, the Dukes receivers were superior to W&M’s coverage men. One of them, senior Tribe safety Gage Herdman, was ejected after being flagged for targeting on a Johnson first-half scramble.
This was the last dance until who knows when for these programs that have met 44 times in a series that kicked off in 1978. JMU now leads the series 27-17, with six consecutive victories.
JMU, which has not faced another program more than W&M, is headed to the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference and begins its football transition next season with a non-CAA schedule that includes previously arranged home games against Weber State and Norfolk State, a road game at Louisville, and undetermined opponents.
Next: The Dukes wrap up their regular season at home against Towson. The Tribe hosts Richmond in their usual season-ending rivalry game.
