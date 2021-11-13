With JMU-record six FGs, Ethan Ratke (Atlee High) sets two NCAA marks in W at W&M

WILLIAMSBURG – For so long, it seemed William & Mary’s assignment of scoring against No. 2 James Madison Saturday at Zable Stadium was more challenging than playing piano with mittens.

The No. 25 Tribe went with a rusty quarterback, Hollis Mathis. Their top ball-carrier, Donavyn Lester, was unavailable because of injury. JMU limited W&M to 80 first-half yards and led 23-0 late in the third quarter. The Tribe popped two long touchdown runs (53-yarder by Malachi Imoh, 46-yarder by Bronson Yoder) to tighten it up.

JMU stabilized and won 32-22, probably knocking the Tribe (6-4, 4-3 CAA) out of the FCS playoff picture. The Dukes (9-1, 6-1 CAA), headed to the FBS, are tracking toward their last CAA title.

Sixth-year senior Ethan Ratke (Atlee High) kicked a JMU-record six field goals - from 23 to 30 yards - and established a pair of NCAA records. With a 23-yarder that gave JMU a 3-0 lead at the end of first quarter, Ratke set the career scoring record for an NCAA kicker, breaking the mark of 499 by Oklahoma's Austin Seibert (2015-18).

With his third FG (29 yards) in the third quarter, Ratke set the NCAA record for career field goals (97), a mark that was held by Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez (2013-16). Ratke has 13 games with three or more FGs.