With multiple positions up for grabs, James Madison begins important 'fall ball' practice period

When James Madison concluded its last practice session in Frisco, Texas, ahead of the mid-January FCS national championship game against North Dakota State, it never would’ve imagined that the next such session wouldn’t come for another nine months.

But, after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the spring practice period and eventually pushed the FCS season to the spring of 2021, that became the reality.

The NCAA, when it moved the FCS playoffs to the spring last month, stated that teams could stage “fall ball” to prepare for their spring slates — essentially what spring practice would be, except in the fall.

JMU began fall ball on Thursday afternoon, its first formal practice since January, as it readies for what will be a nontraditional second season under coach Curt Cignetti, to say the least.

“Everybody was really excited to get back out on the field,” Cignetti said. “And players were extremely excited, coaches, too. We're chomping at the bit. And we had a good practice. There was good flow, good energy. Got a lot of good work done.”

The Dukes were able to begin workouts in early July, though the sessions were halted on Aug. 27 because of COVID-19 cases within the program. They restarted on Sept. 16.