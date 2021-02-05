James Madison's Mike Greene returns to defensive end, where he played at Highland Springs High

As a senior at James Madison, defensive lineman Mike Greene is going back to his roots in a sense.

Greene was a two-way standout at Highland Springs High, as a defensive end and a center. He was a member of the Springers’ 2015 and 2016 state championship teams.

With the Dukes, though, Greene found a home as an interior defensive lineman, starting each of JMU’s 29 games the last two years. He’s helped JMU rank top 10 in the country in run defense each of the past two seasons, including third in 2019, holding opponents to 74.8 yards per game on the ground.

But the Dukes’ defensive line will look much different than that year, their last fall of football. Graduated All-American defensive ends Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka are no longer patrolling the edges. And Greene will slide out to defensive end from defensive tackle, filling Carter’s role in particular.

The Dukes suffered two blows in fall practice, losing defensive ends Isaac Ukwu and Jalen Green to knee injuries. Cignetti said in the fall that he felt JMU had enough inside linemen. So Greene will return to a spot where he found success at Highland Springs during JMU’s spring-semester season, which kicks off against Morehead State on Feb. 20.