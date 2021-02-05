James Madison's Mike Greene returns to defensive end, where he played at Highland Springs High

As a senior at James Madison, defensive lineman Mike Greene is going back to his roots in a sense.
Greene was a two-way standout at Highland Springs High, as a defensive end and a center. He was a member of the Springers’ 2015 and 2016 state championship teams.
With the Dukes, though, Greene found a home as an interior defensive lineman, starting each of JMU’s 29 games the last two years. He’s helped JMU rank top 10 in the country in run defense each of the past two seasons, including third in 2019, holding opponents to 74.8 yards per game on the ground.
But the Dukes’ defensive line will look much different than that year, their last fall of football. Graduated All-American defensive ends Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka are no longer patrolling the edges. And Greene will slide out to defensive end from defensive tackle, filling Carter’s role in particular.
The Dukes suffered two blows in fall practice, losing defensive ends Isaac Ukwu and Jalen Green to knee injuries. Cignetti said in the fall that he felt JMU had enough inside linemen. So Greene will return to a spot where he found success at Highland Springs during JMU’s spring-semester season, which kicks off against Morehead State on Feb. 20.
“It's going really good,” Greene said last week, of the move. “And we're just trying to be more versatile. Be able to bring some more different fronts, show teams different stuff different games."
Greene, as a junior in 2019, was a third-team all-Colonial Athletic Association performer. He registered 53 total tackles, and his 11 tackles for loss with 7.5 sacks led all CAA interior linemen.
The Dukes, last summer, lost senior defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa to transfer to UVA. But back is junior lineman Garett Groulx, who played in all 16 games last season, including one start and who Cignetti said has gotten better. Also back is sophomore lineman Tony Thurston, who played in 10 games last season, and who Cignetti thought emerged in fall practice. He felt the same about freshman James Carpenter, who played in one game last season but redshirted.
JMU also added the 6-7, 305-pound Mason Cholewa, a junior defensive tackle who transferred in from UCF and who is immediately eligible.
So it seems the Dukes feel good about the personnel they’ll have inside on the defensive front, in their 4-3 scheme. In turn, they’ll utilize Greene’s talents on the edge. Cignetti said he feels like Greene can be a force at defensive end at JMU.
“First thing you got to understand about Mike is he is a really bright guy,” Cignetti said. “I mean, he is really a smart guy. And he's a team guy.”
Greene said he loves being back at defensive end. The biggest difference for him is simply the amount of space he has in his jurisdiction there.
That means more freedom to craft.
“Having that space brings a lot of different moves, being able to see a lot more, different rushes,” Greene said.
Already acquainted with the position from his time at Highland Springs, Greene said he’s getting really comfortable there within JMU’s formation.
He said he’ll probably pick the brains of Carter and Daka, too. Carter finished the season with the Dallas Cowboys, and the New York Jets signed Daka to a reserve/future contract last month.
Across the line of scrimmage, on the offensive line, senior right tackle Liam Fornadel is one of those tasked with contending with Greene. Fornadel played at right guard as a freshman, so he was more acquainted with Greene then, when Greene was playing inside.
Now, Fornadel said Greene does a great job of bringing pressure on the edge.
“Just a solid, solid run defender. Pass rushes — he's strong in that, too,” Fornadel said.
Greene is one of just three returning starters on JMU’s defense, joined by safety Wayne Davis and cornerback Wesley McCormick. But he said, so far in preseason practice, the chemistry is progressing well
He’s back at a spot where he made an impression in high school, and will hope it’s a fruitful return.
“We're definitely flying around, making a lot of plays,” Greene said of the Dukes’ defense. “And having fun.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr