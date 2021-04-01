James Madison's next two games postponed, including Saturday date at Richmond

The Colonial Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon a pair of spring football postponements affecting top-ranked James Madison, including Saturday’s trip to 15th-ranked Richmond that was gearing up to be a big card in the playoff picture.
That game, scheduled for a noon kickoff at Robins Stadium, was postponed due to Spiders COVID-19 protocols, which also caused postponements of two UR women's lacrosse games, Thursday at Davidson and Sunday against George Mason.
JMU’s football game against visiting Elon on April 10 is also postponed, due to Phoenix COVID-19 protocols. UR and Elon were the Dukes’ final two scheduled regular-season games.
They mark the third and fourth postponements in JMU’s modified, eight-game spring season. The Dukes missed a March 13 home game against William & Mary and a March 20 home game against Richmond due to Madison COVID-19 protocols. The program paused activity for a time last month. On March 16, JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne said the team had 12 players test positive for COVID-19 and 16 who were contact traced.
The CAA on Tuesday announced that Saturday’s game between William & Mary and Elon was postponed because of COVID-19-related protocols at Elon. Also, on Wednesday, Albany decided to opt out of its remaining two league games in order to "focus on the health and safety of the team's student-athletes due to the high number of injuries on the roster," according to the school.
Saturday’s JMU-Richmond game had potentially major playoff implications for the Dukes (4-0, 2-0 CAA) and Spiders (3-0, 3-0).
“I think it’s an opportunity to prove who we are, and prove that we can play with anybody,” Spiders senior linebacker Tyler Dressler said Wednesday.
Dressler’s sentiment regarding JMU-at-UR as a barometer game grew from Richmond having twice beaten Elon, a 1-5 team that’s without a victory over a scholarship opponent, and William & Mary, a 1-2 team that has topped only Elon.
The field for this year’s spring FCS playoffs, which were pushed back from the fall, was reduced from 24 teams to 16. And there will be just six at-large bids available, down from 14.
So the JMU-Richmond bout had the potential to decide the CAA title and/or the viability of an at-large bid for those squads. The CAA title will be won by the team with the best overall conference record. In addition to the Dukes and Spiders, Delaware is currently 3-0 in league play, and Maine and Rhode Island are each 2-1.
But the at-large bids will be tougher to come by for whichever team does not win the title, upping the ante for the remaining regular-season contests. Teams have to play a minimum of four FCS games to be consider for at-large bids. Three CAA games are needed to be eligible for the league's automatic bid, so JMU is likely seeking alternate conference competition. A school spokesperson said the Dukes are actively looking for opponents for April 10 and/or April 17. The FCS playoff bracket will be revealed on April 18, with games beginning April 24.
A decision on rescheduling either of the JMU-Richmond games, or others, will be made at a later time. The CAA left April 17 open as a make-up date for JMU, UR, W&M and Elon (South Division teams) but the league has not determined which make-ups, if any, will be played that day.
Staff writer John O'Connor contributed to this story.
