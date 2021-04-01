James Madison's next two games postponed, including Saturday date at Richmond

Saturday’s JMU-Richmond game had potentially major playoff implications for the Dukes (4-0, 2-0 CAA) and Spiders (3-0, 3-0).

“I think it’s an opportunity to prove who we are, and prove that we can play with anybody,” Spiders senior linebacker Tyler Dressler said Wednesday.

Dressler’s sentiment regarding JMU-at-UR as a barometer game grew from Richmond having twice beaten Elon, a 1-5 team that’s without a victory over a scholarship opponent, and William & Mary, a 1-2 team that has topped only Elon.

The field for this year’s spring FCS playoffs, which were pushed back from the fall, was reduced from 24 teams to 16. And there will be just six at-large bids available, down from 14.

So the JMU-Richmond bout had the potential to decide the CAA title and/or the viability of an at-large bid for those squads. The CAA title will be won by the team with the best overall conference record. In addition to the Dukes and Spiders, Delaware is currently 3-0 in league play, and Maine and Rhode Island are each 2-1.