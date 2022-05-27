Jason Neff grand slam helps Richmond to 16-4 win over Saint Louis in A-10 tournament, extending Spiders' run

DAVIDSON, N.C. — For a few, important moments on Friday afternoon a bated breath seemed to hang over Davidson’s Wilson Field.

With the bases loaded in the fifth inning of an Atlantic 10 baseball tournament elimination game between Richmond and Saint Louis, the smooth swing of Spiders catcher Jason Neff sent a booming fly ball into right field.

But would it carry?

Ever so slowly, it seemed, the ball drifted further. Until finally it cleared the wall some 360 feet deep. And, for those clad in red and blue, the bated breath was replaced by elation.

Neff’s single swing blew the lid off of the game — the grand slam paved the way for an eventual 16-4 UR victory.

“We’ve been actually playing loose the last couple days,” UR coach Tracy Woodson said afterward. “So I think we knew we were going to hit the ball and score.”

With the win, seventh-seeded UR (29-25) moved into a Friday night semifinal, set to be played at 7 p.m. against the loser of the mid-afternoon semifinal between top seed Davidson and No. 2 seed VCU.

In the fifth inning, Pacheco led off with a triple off the right field wall. Right fielder Christian Beal scored him on a single. The bases were loaded when Toso drew a walk and when left fielder Johnny Hipsman was hit by a pitch.

And, on a 1-2 count, Neff’s opposite-field grand slam effectively put the game out of reach, granting the Spiders a 7-1 lead.

“Down two strikes I didn’t want to do too much,” Neff said. “I just wanted to put it in play.”

In turn, the ball floated out for his team-leading 10th home run of the season. First baseman Jake Elbeery then followed with a solo shot to left field. And, after the Spiders batted around, Beal capped what was, in total, a seven-run inning with a two-out RBI single, scoring shortstop Jared Sprague-Lott.

UR added three more runs in a seventh inning that included a solo home run from Hipsman and four more in a seventh inning that included a two-RBI single from designated hitter Zach Lass.

And so the Spiders comfortably extended their stay in Davidson, with what was a third win in a row in the tournament and fifth win in the last six outings overall. The Billikens (29-24) were eliminated.

UR possesses some of the hottest bats in the A-10 — their .303 team batting average heading into Friday afternoon’s game was tied for first in the league — though Woodson expressed concern about the pitching firepower UR would have available heading into what will be a fifth game in four days on Friday night.

“It rewards teams that finish higher in the season,” Woodson said of the tournament schedule. “But for us, man, I'm ecstatic how we’re playing.”

A win Friday night would put the Spiders in their first A-10 title game since 2012.