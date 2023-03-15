David Teel Follow David Teel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The weathered hoop and small slab of pavement remain in the backyard of Jason Williford’s boyhood home. Just down Fendall Avenue sits Barack Obama Elementary, formerly J.E.B. Stuart, and a few more blocks away, on Brookland Park Boulevard, is Hotchkiss Field.

Here, on Richmond’s North Side, Williford launched his basketball odyssey. Here on these rough-and-tumble playgrounds he honed the talent and resolve that led to achievement at John Marshall High and the University of Virginia, professional ventures overseas and, finally, coaching stops at John Marshall, Boston University, American University and, for the past 14 seasons, UVa.

“He’s living his dream is what he tells us,” said Williford’s mom, Barbara.

Williford, 49, is Tony Bennett’s associate head coach at Virginia, essential to every program component. Bennett believes he’s beyond ready to run his own program, and Williford agrees, but he’s torn.

His wife, Kwamina, is a partner at a Washington, D.C.-based law firm, Holland & Knight. Their sons, 16-year-old Austin and 13-year-old Cameron, are thriving academically and athletically at St. Anne’s-Belfield, Austin in basketball, Cameron in football.

Moreover, UVa has won or shared six ACC regular-season titles in the past decade, owns the 2019 national championship and returns to the NCAA tournament Thursday with a first-round game against Furman in Orlando, Fla.

“I’m in no rush,” Williford said. “We’ll see what the future holds, and sometimes I wrestle with it. Do I want to make that jump and sit in that next chair? Because there’s a whole lot that goes with it. Sometimes I think I’m just a good co-pilot, and then there are times I think I’m ready, I can go do my own thing.”

When we spoke, Williford was in dad mode. Kwamina was working, and he was ushering the boys out the door to practices. He laughed when I asked what kind of sports parent he is.

“I try not to be over the top and that helicopter dad,” Williford said, “but I am very hard on them when it comes to hoops. I’m not as hard when it comes to football because I don’t know enough about football. With hoops, I’m hard on [Austin] because I know where he wants to go and I think he’s got a chance to play at our level.

“I’m almost thinking big picture and my wife says, ‘What were you doing in 10th grade?’ And I think, ‘Yeah, you’re right. I’ve got to put it in perspective.’”

Williford’s dad, Larry, always keeps sports in perspective. He starred in football and basketball at what is now Armstrong High, played defensive end at Virginia Union but never pushed Jason too hard.

Then again, he never had to.

“Jason kind of defines the term gym rat,” Barbara said.

Larry volunteered as an assistant coach on Jason’s fifth-grade basketball team at All Saints Catholic School and under Frank Threatts at John Marshall. All the while, he was still frequenting the playgrounds, to stay in shape and observe Jason’s development.

J.E.B. Stuart, Hotchkiss Field, Pine Camp, Battery Park, Virginia Union, their own backyard: Father and son hooped anywhere and everywhere.

“I got that toughness playing on the asphalt,” Williford said.

Part of a heralded UVa recruiting class that included fellow Richmonder Yuri Barnes and eventual NBA players Cory Alexander and Junior Burrough, Williford helped Jeff Jones’ Cavaliers earn four consecutive postseason bids. They won the 1992 National Invitation Tournament and a combined six games in the 1993-95 NCAA tournaments, reaching the Elite Eight in Williford’s senior season.

But even as a three-year starting forward, Williford understood his limitations. After playing four combined seasons in Iceland and Korea, he returned home and volunteered at John Marshall for a year before landing at Boston University under former UVa assistant Dennis Wolff.

Five years at BU led to four at American with Jones, experience that made him the ideal candidate for Bennett’s first Virginia staff, a bridge to the program’s past and an accomplished recruiter on the Eastern Seaboard.

Before interviewing Williford, Bennett asked longtime family confidant Ritchie McKay, whom he had already hired, to connect with Williford at the 2009 Final Four in Detroit. McKay's first impression: "This dude bleeds orange and blue."

“Jason came in, light blue shirt, blue and orange tie and sportcoat," said McKay, now Liberty's head coach. "In five minutes, he probably reeled off seven different Virginia teammates. ...

"His loyalty and connection to the former players and his love for UVa and the Grounds, I think infiltrated the rest of us, and even our players. He had a great sense of pride and acknowledged the privilege of being at UVa.”

After Bennett appointed Williford, one of their first trips together was the hour drive from Charlottesville to Fendall Avenue, where Larry and Barbara have lived for 42 years.

“We just knew Tony was a great guy,” Larry said, “and it’s turned out just as we thought.”

Barbara, Larry and Jason’s sister, Amy Williford-Brew, are regulars at John Paul Jones Arena, adding another layer to Jason’s comfort.

Then there’s his relationship with Bennett.

“I always tell him, ‘Think like a head coach,’” Bennett said. “And I’m sure he’d do a lot of things differently from me, which is probably wise. But I like that. I like that he thinks and that he’s comfortable in his own skin.

“When you trust someone, that’s everything in this profession, and you don’t always have to agree, but you trust each other and like each other.”

That trust is steeped not in shared basketball philosophy but rather a desire to shape young people.

“When I heard his plan and what he wanted to accomplish and why he came, it just vibed with what I’ve always known Virginia to be,” Williford said. “And so I just think it was natural. Our personalities are similar. I probably show more emotion than Tone, but we’ve both got that feisty fight in us.

“We just wanted to build something that would last. ... We just so happened to pull it off.”

Hoop dreams come true, indeed.

