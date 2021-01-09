Jay Huff sparks Virginia to win at Boston College

Some days when the Virginia men’s basketball team takes the floor, it turns out to be Jay Huff’s day. Some games, the 7-foot center looks like the most unstoppable force in the ACC on both ends. Saturday was one of those days.
The big man scored Virginia’s first 2 points and didn’t let up throughout the afternoon, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks to help lead the Cavaliers to a 61-49 victory over Boston College. It was UVA’s third straight win.
The blocks all came in the first half of play.
“To be honest, I feel like I probably dropped my shooting percentage today because I missed a few chippies, a few easy ones or just some that I would like to make,” Huff said, “but it still felt good to have a good, strong first half, and I wanted to make sure I led that into the second half.”
When Huff was on the floor, UVA (7-2, 3-0 ACC) outscored Boston College (2-9, 0-5 ACC) by 30 points.
About the only thing that went wrong for Huff were four missed shots — and a few late fouls. He noted that his 7-for-11 shooting performance (63.6%) did fall slightly below his previous season-high shooting percentage of 68.5.
Virginia started the road game strongly, jumping out to a 13-5 lead in the first six minutes. The offense was clicking as Sam Hauser, Huff and Trey Murphy combined for the squad’s first 13 points. Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark acted as facilitators to set up the offense.
After a Huff free throw put UVA up 13-5, the Cavaliers went cold.
They started missing shots, driving into blocked shots in the lane and committing sloppy turnovers. Boston College’s offense never caught fire, but UVA went more than eight minutes without a point. The Eagles reeled off a 14-0 run and took a 25-18 lead with 4 minutes left in the opening half.
“We really just don’t want to get down on ourselves when that happens because we’ve been in that situation before,” Huff said. “I’ve been in more ‘10 seconds left in the game, down two or up two’ situations than I can count, so it doesn’t really make me nervous anymore. Same goes for when a team goes on a run. It kind of is what it is.”
The run led to a Virginia timeout, and the Cavaliers responded to Tony Bennett’s message.
“I said make some shots,” Bennett joked. “I said you’ve got to be aggressive. I said we’re standing, we got to move the ball.”
They ripped off an 11-1 run to close the half, taking a 29-26 lead into the break.
Boston College tied the game on its first shot of the second half, a 3-pointer from CJ Felder. UVA answered with a jumper by Clark, and the Cavaliers never relinquished the lead during the final 19 minutes.
Clark finished with 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting. He’s committed just four turnovers in three ACC games after a six-turnover showing against Gonzaga.
Hauser finished the game with 17 points and 10 rebounds, picking up his third consecutive double-double.
Even without Casey Morsell, Kody Stattmann and Kadin Shedrick, who missed the game with a non-COVID-19 illness, the Cavaliers had plenty of firepower. They also had assistant coaches Jason Williford and Brad Soderberg, who missed Wednesday’s win over Wake Forest because of COVID-19 protocols, back on the bench.
Virginia led 43-38 with slightly more than 10 minutes left, and the Cavaliers rattled off a 13-1 run to take a 56-39 lead with 6 minutes to play. Hauser and Huff scored the final 11 points of the 13-1 run.
UVA held Boston College to 30.9% shooting and a season-low 49 points. The team’s previous scoring low was 63 points.
FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Hauser 36 7-16 1-2 2-10 1 2 17
Huff 29 7-11 4-4 2-8 0 4 18
Beekman 37 0-4 4-4 0-3 3 1 4
Clark 40 6-8 0-0 0-3 3 0 12
Murphy 38 3-9 0-0 0-4 0 3 8
McKoy 9 1-5 0-0 1-4 0 2 2
Woldetensae 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Caffaro 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
McCorkle 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-53 9-10 5-32 7 15 61
Percentages: FG .453, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Hauser 2-6, Murphy 2-6, Huff 0-1, Beekman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Huff 5, Murphy). Turnovers: 6 (Hauser 2, Huff 2, Clark, Murphy). Steals: 3 (Hauser 2, Huff).
FG FT Reb
BC M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Felder 32 3-7 2-4 1-9 0 2 9
Karnik 32 2-12 2-3 4-9 0 3 7
Heath 33 2-10 1-2 2-6 3 1 6
Kelly 32 4-8 1-1 1-5 1 1 10
Langford 34 5-7 3-5 2-4 2 0 14
Tabbs 21 0-9 0-0 1-1 2 2 0
V. Baan 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Williams 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 3
Totals 200 17-55 9-15 11-34 9 10 49
Percentages: FG .309, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Williams 1-1, Kelly 1-2, Langford 1-2, Heath 1-3, Felder 1-4, Karnik 1-4, Vander Baan 0-1, Tabbs 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Felder 3, Vander Baan 2, Karnik). Turnovers: 11 (Kelly 6, Langford 2, Heath, Karnik, Vander Baan). Steals: 3 (Karnik, Kelly, Langford).