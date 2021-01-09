Jay Huff sparks Virginia to win at Boston College

Some days when the Virginia men’s basketball team takes the floor, it turns out to be Jay Huff’s day. Some games, the 7-foot center looks like the most unstoppable force in the ACC on both ends. Saturday was one of those days.

The big man scored Virginia’s first 2 points and didn’t let up throughout the afternoon, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks to help lead the Cavaliers to a 61-49 victory over Boston College. It was UVA’s third straight win.

The blocks all came in the first half of play.

“To be honest, I feel like I probably dropped my shooting percentage today because I missed a few chippies, a few easy ones or just some that I would like to make,” Huff said, “but it still felt good to have a good, strong first half, and I wanted to make sure I led that into the second half.”

When Huff was on the floor, UVA (7-2, 3-0 ACC) outscored Boston College (2-9, 0-5 ACC) by 30 points.

About the only thing that went wrong for Huff were four missed shots — and a few late fouls. He noted that his 7-for-11 shooting performance (63.6%) did fall slightly below his previous season-high shooting percentage of 68.5.