Jayden Gardner, Ben Vander Plas bring versatility to Virginia's front court

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Ben Vander Plas didn’t have to wait long Monday night to make his Virginia basketball debut. The Ohio graduate transfer forward was the second player off the bench for the Cavaliers’ in their 73-61 win over North Carolina Central in the season opener.

Only 5:50 had ticked off the click when the 6-foot-8 Vander Plas subbed in for the 6-6 Jayden Gardner, UVa’s leading scorer last season.

And though it only happened briefly later in that game, Gardner and Vander Plas said they anticipate being on the floor together plenty this season, as well.

“I think we complement each other well because our strengths are different strengths,” said Gardner. “Me and my ability to get to the basket and him and his ability to stretch the court, there’s going to be units where me and Ben are out there.”

Vander Plas said in practice and during the team’s two preseason scrimmages against Connecticut and Maryland, Virginia worked at times with a small lineup – Vander Plas at center and Gardner at the power forward spot.

The two were on the floor for 1:03 in the first half against North Carolina Central. That could happen more Friday night, depending on how coach Tony Bennett plans to matchup with Monmouth, which didn’t start a player taller than 6-9 in its opening loss to Seton Hall.

UVA is looking to start 2-0 for the first time since 2019. Last year, it lost its opener to Navy. The season before that, it fell to San Francisco in the second game.

“I think we have versatility this year to play different ways with different personnel,” said Bennett. “Ben and Jayden, both, strong physical bodies. They are different in their games. Jayden’s really dangerous in that mid-post, whereas Ben can stretch it a little more, really a good passer. So their games do complement each other, for sure. Maybe you’d like one to be 6-11, but certainly they can play together.”

In scrimmages when the two were in the same lineup, Vander Plas would guard the bigger, low-post threat and Gardner would matchup with the quicker, more athletic wing types.

“We’re pretty similar,” said Vander Plas. “JG is a pretty strong guy. I’m a pretty big guy, too. I think we both have the capability of being able to guard the four and the five, so it really depends on the possession and the day.”

Neither provide Virginia with the shot-blocking, rim protection of centers Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro, who are 6-11 and 7-1 respectively. But against smaller teams, that may not matter as much to Bennett.

Offensively, Gardner averaged team-high 15.3 points per game last season after transferring to UVa following three years at East Carolina. Vander Plas scored 14.2 points per game last season at Ohio, hitting 33.8% of his 3-point shots.

“We’re both guys who are capable of shooting,” said Gardner. “It’s just been mixing and matching. He’s been able to space the floor a lot. I’ve been knocking down some jump shots. I think it’s been a good pairing.”

In the opener against North Carolina Central, Gardner struggled to get into an offensive rhythm, scoring three points, going 0 for 4 from the floor, but grabbing nine rebounds in 19 minutes.

Vander Plas came off the bench to score seven points, along with four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot, in 22 minutes. He went 2 for 4 from 3-poitn range.

With more depth, in both the front and backcourt, than Virginia has had in years, Bennett’s rotation figures to be a constantly evolving situation. And that’s fine with Vander Plas.

“It sounds cliché, but I’m down to do whatever it takes for this team to win games,” he said. “Be the energy guy if I need to. If I need to play extra minutes I’ll do that. I’m just looking forward to being on the court with these guys and being in the Virginia jersey.”