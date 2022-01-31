Jayden Gardner heating up for UVA again heading into Boston College game

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Having not lost back-to-back games yet this college basketball season, Virginia is eager to get back on the court after Saturday’s loss at Notre Dame.
For Jayden Gardner, coming off his first double-double since mid-December, Tuesday night’s matchup with Boston College is both a chance for the team to bounce back and him to keep going.
“Personally, I feel in a good rhythm right now with the game,” said Gardner on Saturday after scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against the Fighting Irish. “I’m just ready to get back out there.”
Gardner, a graduate transfer from East Carolina, opened the season scoring in double figures in 12 of the team’s first 15 games, posting four double-doubles in that stretch. He went for 21 points against Providence, 29 against Farleigh Dickinson and 23 in the team’s road win at Clemson.
But after that game on Jan. 4, the 6-foot-6, 246-pound Gardner suffered through a mini-slump. He’d score just 23 points combined over his next three games, shooting 5 for 34 and committing seven turnovers.
Things began to turn around for him in the team’s road win at Pittsburgh, when he scored 14 points on a 5 for 9 shooting day. He had 13 in the loss to North Carolina State and 14 in the win over Louisville before breaking through for his big game Saturday in South Bend.
“He’s trying to find areas on the offensive end to be aggressive and continue to be sound,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “And then defensively, I thought he had a solid game. As far a pattern or why, hopefully it’s just realizing what this team needs on both ends and he’s just laying down to the best of his ability.”
Gardner’s production has the attention of BC coach Earl Grant.
“He’s an important, important piece to their equation,” said Grant. “He can score the ball facing up, he can score the ball down backing you down. He can offensive rebound. So certainly we have a challenge in trying to slow him down.”
Grant’s Eagles (9-11, 4-6) shouldn’t have too much trouble slowing the pace of the game down Tuesday. Like UVA, Boston College favors a slower tempo, low-possession game that allows its defense to dig in and grind down opponents.
The Eagles play the third slowest adjusted tempo in the ACC, per the basketball analytics website KenPom.com, faster than only Pittsburgh and Virginia, which has the slowest pace in the nation at 58.5 possessions per game.
Virginia gives up league-low 59.8 points per game this season, and BC ranks fifth (65.9 ppg.), both benefitting from having fewer possessions per outing.
“Some of it has to do with pace of play, being able to control tempo,” said Grant, whose Eagles are 3-3 in their last six games. “I thought we allowed a couple opponents we played to take us to their style and their speed. The game got up and down a little too much. We have a certain number of possessions we’re successful at based on our system and how we try to play. … I think the last couple of games, we got it to our tempo and we were able to really defend and rebound at a high level, and we took care of the ball. That’s part of the equation too.”
