Jayden Gardner heating up for UVA again heading into Boston College game

“Some of it has to do with pace of play, being able to control tempo,” said Grant, whose Eagles are 3-3 in their last six games. “I thought we allowed a couple opponents we played to take us to their style and their speed. The game got up and down a little too much. We have a certain number of possessions we’re successful at based on our system and how we try to play. … I think the last couple of games, we got it to our tempo and we were able to really defend and rebound at a high level, and we took care of the ball. That’s part of the equation too.”