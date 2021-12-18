Jayden Gardner powers UVA in 82-49 blowout of FDU

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Jayden Gardner made sure offense wasn’t hard to come by for Virginia in this game.
“Gardner just put his Superman cape on,” said Farleigh Dickinson coach Greg Herenda. “And we had no answer.”
Gardner, a senior forward and transfer from East Carolina, scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed six rebounds, all that despite not playing the final 12 minutes of the game, as UVA bounced back from its loss to James Madison with a resounding 82-49 win over winless FDU on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.
Gardner scored 10 of Virginia’s first 12 points as the Cavaliers (7-4) posted their highest point total of the young season, and held their opponent under 50 for the third time this year.
Herenda and FDU (0-10) tried to adjust by switching to a zone, but Gardner quickly found holes and exploited the lack of a designated defender working against him.
“My teammates set me up tonight, and me finding spots,” said Gardner. “The emphasis to get the ball inside tonight was key.”
Virginia isn’t likely to dominate inside so decisively against ACC opponents, but Saturday afternoon, the Knights’ complete inability to slow down Gardner on the low block meant the Cavaliers’ struggles with perimeter scoring were a non-factor.
UVA took just three 3-pointers in the first half, missing all of them, as Gardner went to work and the Cavaliers scored in the paint and in transition. Virginia shot 53.6% from the floor in the first half.
Still, the Cavaliers weren’t able to pull away from the Knights for the first 15 minutes of play. FDU trailed just 22-17 with 6:24 to go before the break after a jumper by guard Brandon Rush.
But ending the half on 12-2, Virginia went to the locker room up 34-19.
The Cavaliers steadily expanded that margin and by midway through the second half, most of its regulars were sitting. UVA’s young backups ramped up the onslaught hitting from the outside. Freshman Igor Milicic Jr. and sophomore Carson McCorkle each hit a trio of second-half 3s and freshmen Taine Murray and Malachi Poindexter, on his birthday, each added one 3-pointer.
Even Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin, who had missed his previous 21 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc, hit a second-half 3.
After the win, UVA coach Tony Bennett said his team had practiced well and with purpose since losing 52-49 at JMU on Dec. 7. Saturday, against FDU, Bennett said the things the team focused on in practice showed up in the game.
“I saw some carryover and some things that stuck, that we really emphasized,” said Bennett. “It’s not what you teach, it’s what you emphasize. I saw that on both ends of the floor.”
With a remade roster that is replacing the three top scorers from last year’s ACC championship team, Virginia has lost four games before Jan. 1 for the first time since 2013-14.
Blowing out an overmatched and overwhelmed Farleigh Dickinson team may not solve all – or any – of Virginia’s early season struggles, but it certainly sends the Cavaliers’ into their final game of the 2021 calendar year on a high note.
UVA plays one final contest before the new year, hosting Clemson on Dec. 22 in its second ACC contest of the season.
