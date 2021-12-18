Jayden Gardner powers UVA in 82-49 blowout of FDU

UVA took just three 3-pointers in the first half, missing all of them, as Gardner went to work and the Cavaliers scored in the paint and in transition. Virginia shot 53.6% from the floor in the first half.

Still, the Cavaliers weren’t able to pull away from the Knights for the first 15 minutes of play. FDU trailed just 22-17 with 6:24 to go before the break after a jumper by guard Brandon Rush.

But ending the half on 12-2, Virginia went to the locker room up 34-19.

The Cavaliers steadily expanded that margin and by midway through the second half, most of its regulars were sitting. UVA’s young backups ramped up the onslaught hitting from the outside. Freshman Igor Milicic Jr. and sophomore Carson McCorkle each hit a trio of second-half 3s and freshmen Taine Murray and Malachi Poindexter, on his birthday, each added one 3-pointer.

Even Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin, who had missed his previous 21 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc, hit a second-half 3.

After the win, UVA coach Tony Bennett said his team had practiced well and with purpose since losing 52-49 at JMU on Dec. 7. Saturday, against FDU, Bennett said the things the team focused on in practice showed up in the game.