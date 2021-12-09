Jayden Nunn's determination key for VCU in win over Jacksonville State

KeShawn Curry can just see it in Jayden’s Nunn’s eyes — he can see it in Nunn’s face when he’s on the court.
“Like, he wants it, he wants it,” Curry said about Nunn after VCU’s 66-52 win over Jacksonville State on Wednesday.
"He wants it bad,” forward Levi Stockard III added.
It’s a fire that’s driven Nunn, a freshman point guard, to an impressive start to his first collegiate season — something that continued in a big way against the Gamecocks on Wednesday.
With the poise of an upperclassman, Nunn led the Rams in turning a game that was tied with 13:41 to play into a runaway VCU victory, 66-52.
Nunn took on big-time responsibility right out of the game for VCU this season, starting at point guard with Ace Baldwin still recovering from a May Achilles injury. And, as Baldwin made his season debut Wednesday, Nunn showed the possibilities when he and Baldwin play in tandem, with one of the best performances of his young career.
He went 7 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for a game-high 20 points, while playing a game-high 35:41.
And he drew plenty of high praise from his teammates, and from coach Mike Rhoades, afterward.
"My confidence level, it has increased a lot from Game 1 to now,” Nunn said. “It's all about working and putting the work in. That brings confidence to the game.”
On Wednesday, JSU’s Jalen Finch knotted the game at 38 at the 13:41 mark with a 3-point play, finishing a layup then hitting the free throw.
But what followed was a Nunn-led 15-2 VCU run over about eight minutes of game time.
Nunn had 11 of the 15 points in that stretch, showing off his prowess from midrange distance and also knocking down one of his two 3-pointers on the night.
Curry, describing Nunn’s determination, said afterward that Nunn is going to do anything he needs to do to accomplish what he wants. And he assured Curry he was going to do it Wednesday, too.
Heading into the final stretch of the game, Nunn told Curry, “I got you.”
“That's all he said, he said, 'Ke I got you,’” Curry said. “He didn't say nothing else to me for the rest of the game, he said, 'Ke, I got you.' And you see what he did in the second half."
Nunn, in addition to the scoring, swiped two steals. And he surrendered just one turnover himself.
Rhoades lauded Nunn’s on-the-ball defense — he forced JSU’s Finch into a 10-second violation early in the second half.
Nunn said he felt the game slowed down for him coming off VCU’s trip to the Bahamas to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis last month. In the Rams’ final game there, an overtime loss to Connecticut, he scored a season-high 21 points.
“Just got comfortable with everything, really. Offensively and defensively,” Nunn said. “I started picking up different reads. I know what to do. I'm starting to get more experienced."
And it was on display on Wednesday — a freshman pushing VCU to a win.
“He's a special one,” Rhoades said. “But he's also a great teammate, and he's fun to be around. “And we got a good one, we got a good one.”
