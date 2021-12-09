Jayden Nunn's determination key for VCU in win over Jacksonville State

"My confidence level, it has increased a lot from Game 1 to now,” Nunn said. “It's all about working and putting the work in. That brings confidence to the game.”

On Wednesday, JSU’s Jalen Finch knotted the game at 38 at the 13:41 mark with a 3-point play, finishing a layup then hitting the free throw.

But what followed was a Nunn-led 15-2 VCU run over about eight minutes of game time.

Nunn had 11 of the 15 points in that stretch, showing off his prowess from midrange distance and also knocking down one of his two 3-pointers on the night.

Curry, describing Nunn’s determination, said afterward that Nunn is going to do anything he needs to do to accomplish what he wants. And he assured Curry he was going to do it Wednesday, too.

Heading into the final stretch of the game, Nunn told Curry, “I got you.”

“That's all he said, he said, 'Ke I got you,’” Curry said. “He didn't say nothing else to me for the rest of the game, he said, 'Ke, I got you.' And you see what he did in the second half."