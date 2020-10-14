Jerry Lindquist's sports memories: Bobby Bowden, Mack Brown and more on W&M sports

One more time, sports shorts, one after the other, the memory man strikes again. Volume 25: “He Bled Green and Gold.”
We begin with another what might have been trip to fantasy land, in this case Blacksburg, where Virginia Tech got Bobby Bowden’s attention, if momentarily, in late 1977. Bowden, now 90 and recently diagnosed with COVID-19, had just completed his second season at Florida State, going 9-2 and being ranked 19th. Many moons later, Bowden admitted he originally planned to use FSU as “a stepping stone to a better job” then stuck around Tallahassee for 34 years, winning two national championships. So, as crazy as it sounds now, he was available when Tech dumped Jimmy Sharpe. Also among those on the Gobblers (now Hokies) wish list was Dallas Cowboys assistant Dan Reeves, before they settled for the University of North Carolina’s Bill Dooley as coach and athletic director.
It was, to say the least, an eventful — if not always positive — nine years with Dooley, who finally was asked to take a hike in the wake of NCAA recruiting violations. He left following his best season (10-2-1) then sued the school for $3.5 million — which was settled out of court.
Enter Frank Beamer, Tech alumnus and three-year starter (1966-68) as a defensive back. By now Tech fans know the story, how Beamer first struggled, because of the NCAA-mandated loss of several scholarships, and was 24-40-2 after six years when athletic director Dave Braine (who hadn’t hired him) thought Beamer deserved another chance. Call him “Dave, the Brain.” In 2018, Beamer was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame after winning 250 games over 28 years as Tech coach.
Now, here’s the rest of the story. Beamer was in his fourth season as head coach at Murray State when James Madison fired its first football coach Challace McMillin (1972-84), and Beamer was among the final candidates to replace him. A few days before the Dukes named Delaware State’s Joe Purzycki, Beamer was told by JMU athletic director Dean Ehlers thanks for your interest, but we’re going in another direction. Officially, Beamer pulled out on his own.
Think about it: Beamer goes to JMU, has some success, and who knows who replaces Dooley a couple of years later? By the way, Purzycki was 34-30-2 in six years before being replaced.
Add B. Bowden: He was so liked by the sporting press that it was difficult to acknowledge things weren’t always on the up and up in Seminole land. He’s downright charming, in a quaint, good-old-boy Southern way, and can be so disarming it was easy to forget he’s a coach protecting his territory by any means necessary. That Bowden was so successful — second all-time in Division I with 389 wins minus 12 for NCAA violations — that you automatically wanted to believe he didn’t know one dadgum thing about those 25 players (among 61 FSU athletes in all) who cheated on an online test in music history, of all things.
Bowden had other players go off the rails but he somehow remained above it all. The native of Birmingham, Ala., was the last of the major-conference coaches who closed their locker rooms after games, using the advent of female reporters as an excuse. He also turned down a number of other opportunities to coach elsewhere, like Auburn, Alabama (where he originally wanted to go) and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. I once asked a friend who had moved to Tallahassee to work for the local paper if Bowden was for real? Is he what he appears to be, one of the all-time good guys? “Yes, even more so,” my friend said. “You won’t believe this, but I once went to his house, unannounced, needing a quote. Knocked on the door. He answered, smiling. ‘Come on in.’”
Believe it or not, Bowden had profound effect on William & Mary football, too, if from afar. In late 1979, the Tribe was in the market for a new coach, having dumped Jim Root (8 years, 39-48-1). The first choice was Bobby Ross, who had been an assistant under Lou Holtz (1969-71) on the Reservation. A Richmonder, then on another former W&M coach Marv Levy’s staff with the Kansas City Chiefs, Ross was contacted by athletic director Ben Carnevale and told he had until 11 o’clock that night to make a decision. Ross said he would accept if he could line up the people he wanted for his assistant coaches by then.
When 11 p.m., rolled around, Ross told Carnevale several still hadn’t returned his call. Why the AD didn’t give Ross more time is open to conjecture. Carnevale died in 2008 at age 82.
At any rate, Carnevale then got in touch with choice No. 2, another Richmond native, Midlothian’s George Henshaw, who was Bowden’s offensive coordinator at Florida State. Bowden had the Seminoles program in top gear, and he supposedly asked Henshaw to stay. Another rejection for William & Mary. You’ve got to believe some things are just meant to be.
Third choice was Jimmye Laycock. A W&M alumnus (Class of ‘70), he was an assistant at Clemson and quickly accepted. In 39 years as chief of Tribe football, he won 249 games, with 24 winning seasons after going 2-9, 5-6 and 3-8 in his first three. You have to say Ross did really well, winning a co-national title with Georgia Tech in 1990 and taking the San Diego Chargers to a Super Bowl. Henshaw had a solid career, spending most of it in the NFL. No regrets, eh?
Mack Brown apparently has been telling anyone who asks how much fun and stress free his return to the University of North Carolina has been. He started with an OK 7-6 a season ago. With Saturday’s 656-yard explosion against Virginia Tech, Brown’s Tar Heels are 3-0 and ranked No. 5. You don’t have to be that old to recall his first tour in Chapel Hill, which was a roller coaster ride of 10 years (1988-97). He started with dismal back to back records of 1-10 then got considerably better but, with the admittance of Florida State in 1992, couldn’t win an Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
Early on, Brown became the object of considerable scorn among the Tar Heel faithful. It got so bad that people were leaving nasty notes on Brown’s car windshield. Through it all, to those of us outside the program, he appeared to be dealing with the negativity with a certain amount of class. Brown once called to complain about something I’d written regarding the anti-Brown sentiment but did it calmly and without rancor.
Slowly things improved. Carolina built a football facility then second to none and, when the University of Texas came calling, the Heels were coming off 10-2 and 10-1 campaigns. By then UNC fans, who had wanted him gone a few years earlier, almost wished he would stay. It was Brown’s reputation for being a good guy, as well as his knowledge of the game, that also prompted UT to talk to him after reportedly being rejected by several choices nearer home. For a while, it proved to be an excellent hire. Brown’s Longhorns claimed a national championship (2006) in his 16 years in Austin before, as it happens to most coaches who stick around for a long time, wearing out his welcome. Officially, Brown resigned after the 2013 campaign with a UT record of 158-48.
He spent the next five years working as an on-air personality at ESPN. When Carolina reached out again, he was 68 years old, and critics were vocal. Too old … Can’t possibly have required passion for the job … We’re paying him $3.5 million a year? First, Brown told FootballScoop in a March interview, “I really didn’t think much about people saying negative things because I don’t care.”
Then, he made up his mind to enjoy even bad wins, which he couldn’t do in his previous coaching life. “I’m having a blast,” Brown was quoted as saying. “Very few coaches are having fun. I didn’t have a lot of fun before.”
You don’t think William Mack Brown, native of Cookeville, Tenn., had fun Saturday, do you? At least when the Tar Heels had the ball. They scored 56 points — could have had a bunch more — against a Virginia Tech team that made Carolina running backs look all-world. Talk about missed tackles even on cutbacks to the middle of the field. “They’re getting blown off the ball,” said ABC football analyst Dan Orvlowsky — among the millions of words he spoke when a couple of thousand would have done just as well. Somewhere Bud Foster, who retired last year after 33 mostly-superlative seasons as Virginia Tech defensive coordinator, had to be cringing over what he saw.
Finally, a few more words about William & Mary and its embattled attempt to cut seven minor sports which led directly to athletic director Samantha Huge (a) resigning; (b) being fired; or © leaving by mutual consent with the school’s administration. The latter was the official announcement. When it was confirmed that Huge, hired little more than three years ago, had been pursuing other jobs since her arrival, there was more reason to believe (b).
Actually, it’s doubtful more money was spent on — and by — an individual at frugal W&M in such a short time. Huge had a huge annual salary of $255,000 then spent a reported $219,547 in fees to three consulting firms that apparently did no more than rubber stamp the school’s goal to reduce the number of teams from 23 to 16. Add to that taking a 41% step backward in the form of losing $3.7 million on athletics during her brief tenure.
There also have been stories about an ugly management style that hardly endeared Huge to her constituents. More than half the athletic department either quit or was fired while she was in charge. Removing popular — and successful — men’s basketball coach Tony Shaver has been mentioned — often — as a Huge mistake. Now we’re told she ignored a recommendation to consider Rod Balanis, currently Mike Brey’s top assistant at Notre Dame, as a potential replacement.
Last Friday, Balanis, who grew up in Williamsburg and “bled green and gold in my younger days,” acknowledged he had been interested in the job but never spoke “to her directly” about it. He has been represented by an agent for the “last three or four years,” and he talked to Huge, who apparently told him thanks but no thanks. Instead, she opted for George Mason University assistant Dane Fischer.
The son of former W&M basketball coach George Balanis (1974-77), Rod, 50, played for Bobby Cremins at Georgia Tech (1990-94) and has been with Brey during his entire 20 years-plus in South Bend, Ind. He was named associate head coach in 2016-17. This summer Rod was among four finalists for the opening at Wisconsin-Green Bay, member of the Horizon League. “It’s sad what’s been going on down there [at W&M] the last couple of months,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dave Hildebrand, whose op-ed piece in The Times-Dispatch essentially declared war on William & Mary and its decision to eliminate sports, is at it again. The day after Huge was officially out of a job, the former captain of the men’s swimming team went online asking people to sign a pledge they would not donate money to the school for anything until eight demands are met by the administration. They range from reinstating the seven teams marked for extinction (No. 1) to (No. 8) a public apology to the athletes involved (118) for their “emotional upheaval.”
Through Thursday, the “Pledge Not to Donate” had more than 600 signatures — most from past and present athletes of the Slashed Seven. (A special website designed to raise $4.5 million to keep men’s and women’s swimming from being cut had almost 900 pledges for a total of $1,165,482.13.)
Barry Fratkin, a W&M alumnus, former sports information director and athletic fund raiser, said he faced similar donation threats off and on. “Usually you called their bluff … unless it was by a major donor. Jimmy Ukrop was the biggest [still is], and he never told us what to do. That’s never been his style.” It would appear Hildebrand and friends, with their demands, are painting William & Mary’s administration into a corner, which seldom is a good idea or works to the benefit of anyone. Said Hildebrand, from his residence in New York, “No, they painted us in a corner.”
Finally, in an effort to stop a threatened lawsuit over alleged non-compliance of Title IX, William & Mary says it plans to add 26 women to assorted sports — basketball goes from 13 to the maximum 15 — while cutting football from 105 to 95. Men’s cross country will drop six to 14, according to the school’s 2021-2022 Participation Forecast chart. Whether that satisfies the national law firm representing the women’s swimming, track and volleyball teams scheduled to be eliminated remains to be seen.
