Jerry Lindquist's sports memories: Bobby Bowden, Mack Brown and more on W&M sports

Now, here’s the rest of the story. Beamer was in his fourth season as head coach at Murray State when James Madison fired its first football coach Challace McMillin (1972-84), and Beamer was among the final candidates to replace him. A few days before the Dukes named Delaware State’s Joe Purzycki, Beamer was told by JMU athletic director Dean Ehlers thanks for your interest, but we’re going in another direction. Officially, Beamer pulled out on his own.

Think about it: Beamer goes to JMU, has some success, and who knows who replaces Dooley a couple of years later? By the way, Purzycki was 34-30-2 in six years before being replaced.

Add B. Bowden: He was so liked by the sporting press that it was difficult to acknowledge things weren’t always on the up and up in Seminole land. He’s downright charming, in a quaint, good-old-boy Southern way, and can be so disarming it was easy to forget he’s a coach protecting his territory by any means necessary. That Bowden was so successful — second all-time in Division I with 389 wins minus 12 for NCAA violations — that you automatically wanted to believe he didn’t know one dadgum thing about those 25 players (among 61 FSU athletes in all) who cheated on an online test in music history, of all things.