Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Remembering the sports that were at William & Mary

Talk to him long enough — we did for 45 minutes — and you’re left with the impression what bothers him most of all is what will happen to the endowments most, if not all, minor sports have at W&M.

This is where the ghost of J. Randolph also has some impact. He was 53 — and still serving as athletics director — when he died from lung cancer Aug. 11, 1995. In an obituary that appeared in the Newport News Daily Press, it was noted that “Randolph’s most enduring legacy may not be fully appreciated for years. He was a dynamic and relentless fundraiser who spearheaded major drives for endowments, large sums of money in which only the interest is used — and the principal is never touched. Endowments, he believed, were the only hedge against inflation and a shifting economy.”

In his RTD editorial, Hildebrand asked: “Where will the endowments of these [seven] teams go once they are cut?” He then answered his own question with: “Into the pockets of the teams that are truly unsustainable and consistently failing.” In a letter to the editor, the school said that wasn’t necessarily so. The donors would have a say. Of course, if we can persuade them to put the money into football and basketball…