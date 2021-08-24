Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: The big what-if

At our age, which is older than dirt, we shouldn’t be surprised by anything. Then again even the memory man forgets stuff … if he really knew about it in the first place. Here is a prime example in Volume 62, looking back at 47 years-plus writing sports for the Times-Dispatch. Call it: “The Big What-If.”
This was news to us, but … did you know Paul Webb, of 511 career wins in 29 years at Randolph-Macon and Old Dominion U., fame, was Tom Butters’ first choice to be next Duke basketball coach in 1980? Yes, P. Webb, not Mike K.
We were told recently that, somehow overlooked – or easily forgotten -- in the 42 years since then was an article in a North Carolina newspaper saying Webb actually was offered the position. When he turned it down, athletic director Butters sent an associate to the airport to stop Mike Krzyzewski from returning to West Point, N.Y., where he had been Army coach since 1975-76.
OK, so it makes for a good story but, according to Webb, “that’s not exactly true.” Then again it was almost true or, as Butters told him years later, “’You know, I was really ready to hire you … but there was a [voice] in the back of my head that kept saying this young guy Krzyzewski might be the guy, and that’s why I hired him.’”
Actually, although we’ve known Webb for a long time, it shouldn’t be surprising to us he was that involved, much less came that close, in Duke’s search to replace Bill Foster who left to become coach at South Carolina. Chances are very good Webb was there or thereabouts for other major jobs we’ll never know about unless advised by someone else.
In a very-large ego-driven profession, Webb was among a rare breed who was uncommonly successful – and did not demand attention but instead preferred to deflect it. He was/is, to put it mildly, a class act. (If that sounds corny, tough. It’s true.)
The way Webb remembers it, media speculation regarding Foster’s successor did not include Krzyzewski, who was a surprise choice. “To my knowledge the three people who were publicly involved were myself, Bob Wenzel, a Duke assistant, and [University of Mississippi coach] Bob Weitlich. Butters kept Krzyzewski to himself,” Webb said.
He was in his fifth season at ODU, going 25-5 as the Monarchs made their first DI post-season appearance. “We were having a pretty good run at Old Dominion … and Butters called [athletic director] Jim Jarrett … and wanted to talk to me,” Webb said recently.
“I went down to Duke three times to talk to them … once with [wife] Charlotte to meet administrators, their wives, players, and so forth … We got awfully close, I felt, [but] I never was offered the job. So, that being said, I never turned it down.”
So, what if … what if you had been the late Butters’ choice, looking back, would you have accepted? I know, in retrospect that sounds silly to even suggest much less ask. On the other hand Duke basketball wasn’t anywhere then what it became under Krzyzewski. The money wasn’t that attractive, and people forget Coach K, who was 33 when he arrived after five so-so years at Army (73-59 including 9-17 his final campaign), didn’t get off to a roaring start. It was all Butters could do, in the face of rapidly growing criticism, to keep him after seasons of 17-13, 10-17, and 11-17.
“At the time I remember I was really tired. The thing that kept going through my mind was: Did I really want to go through rebuilding a program at that level?” Webb said. “When I went down there [for the interviews], they just had the big fire at Cameron [Indoor Stadium], and they had not begun work to rebuild it. Best I can remember I didn’t pursue the job as hard as I would have if I had really wanted it.”
Now you know the rest of the story. Butters refused to give in to the pressure to fire Coach K, and he became the winningest coach (1,170-361) in NCAA Division I history, with five national championships, before retiring after the 2020-21 season. He easily is one of the most recognized personalities on the planet – even if some people still can’t spell or pronounce his name.
Webb, meanwhile, remains content with comparative anonymity. He retired from coaching in 1985, having taken ODU from Division II to DI, compiling a 196-99 record, with nine post-season appearances in 10 years. A few years ago the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot’s Harry Minium asked some ODU students about Webb. No one knew who he was. A few thought Webb Student Center on campus might have been named after him. (Actually, it honors Dr. Lewis W. Webb, a former ODU president.)
Webb – Paul, that is – couldn’t care less. I know of at least two former associates who will be surprised to read Webb, who turned 92 in late June, discussed his near-miss with Duke in such detail because he is – always has been – a humble man who would rather talk about just about anything but himself. “You can try,” one said. “Good luck.”
Surely Webb has played the what-might-have-been game with respect to Duke, K’s success and the riches he’s banked … that could have been him … right? “I always try not to look back. You don’t gain anything from it,” Webb said, “but as time has gone on the thing that has gone through my mind … and salaries were not that great then … and the salary was not a factor in my thinking at the time … however, as time has gone on, and salaries for coaches kept going up and up and up, I have thought about it a few times ... not just as far as the Duke job was concerned but any coaching job. Salaries were nothing then compared to what they are today.”
Webb was 56 when he retired from coaching following the 1984-85 season. Why? There have been suggestions that a certain segment of the ODU fan base was getting restless. It was the old familiar story of being victimized by your own success and, suddenly, just getting into the NCAA tournament wasn’t enough.
“Paul was the true southern gentleman, and a lot of people didn’t think he had the passion, which was stupid,” said someone who knew Webb then. “The impression I got from the fans was that he had taken them to a certain level. They wanted someone to take them to the next level … and he was hearing that.” In other words, the negativity – despite a job well done – got to Webb, and he walked away, if prematurely.
“I just felt the time was right for me to step down,” the native of Petersburg said – and left it at that except to note he knew it would happen one day – and he wanted to make sure of three things when it did:
“Number one, I had another job. Understand, I was not financially secure at the time – and too young to stop working. [But] when I was involved with Duke, Dr. Rollins, who was Old Dominion president, called me in and [said] he did not want me to leave. If I stayed, he would guarantee me a position when I stopped coaching for as long as long as I wanted to stay. So I knew I had some security if and when I retired.
“The second thing was, I wanted my three assistants to be taken care of … and not left hanging [without a job].” Lefty Driesell hired Oliver Purnell at Maryland. Son Eddie Webb joined former ODU assistant Mike Pollio, the new coach at VCU. And part-timer Tim Franklin joined a former Old Dominion administrator who became president at San Francisco State.
“And number three, I wanted to leave the program in good shape. I did not want to leave the cupboard bare. And we had a really good team coming back.” (The 1985-86 Monarchs, under new coach Tom Young, won 23 games and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.)
Jarrett reportedly said he would hire a “big-name” coach to replace Webb … and tried to convince Lefty Driesell to leave Maryland, where he had completed his 16th season and back-to-back trips to the NCAA Sweet 16. A year later the Lefthander was out at College Park after Terp star Len Bias died of a drug overdose. Eventually, Jarrett settled on Young, who was not a big name but had taken Rutgers to the Final Four in 1976.
After a successful first season with Webb’s players, Young went 6-22, 18-12. 15-13, 14-14 and 14-15. In January of 1991 he was suspended for two games for confronting a game official then chasing a rival player to the locker room after a 77-74 loss at Western Kentucky. Young was fired at season’s end and, with two years left on his annual contract of $102,941, reportedly had it paid in full by disgruntled alumni.
Meanwhile, Webb was named assistant AD in charge of athletic fundraising. He did that for a year before accepting new president Joe Marchello’s request to serve as the school’s acting director of development which was supposed to be six-to-eight weeks and lasted 13 months until they finally found a permanent successor. Then it was back to sweet-talking donors for sports until Webb finally retired in 1989.
Webb and Charlotte celebrated their 72nd anniversary this year and have called Virginia Beach home since 1975. The Paul Webb Basketball Camp, which has been in operation for 55 years, has taken the past two summers off because of the pandemic but Webb expects to be back in 2022 at its regular sites at the Beach and at R-MC in Ashland.
“Time goes fast when you’re having fun,” Webb said,
A former athletic director disagrees with our suggestion that Virginia, Duke, Vanderbilt and other like-minded institutions – that presumably still grasp the old-fashion notion that A-B-Cs are more important than Xs and Os – could/should leave the destined-to-fail NCAA and form a consortium of their own. Won’t happen, he said. Why?
“They want the TV money, like everyone else,” our retired AD said, adding, “It more likely will happen with schools down the line … Mid-American …” In other words, mid-majors like … oh, I don’t know … University of Richmond, William & Mary … Wait, hold on: Wasn’t all that disruption that led to the ouster of its athletic director last winter, at least in part, about a movement to make football and basketball more relevant at W&M?
Maybe the Tribe would be interested in returning to those glorious days of yesteryear – when it played DI football and had one winning season despite the presence of such coaches as Marv Levy and Lou Holtz. If memory serves, both did pretty well after leaving Williamsburg ... OK, probably not. Just a thought.
One more thing while we’re on the subject of college sports being among the best things network money can buy: Eventually greed will cook the golden goose, and television’s big bucks will run out. Then what? Our ex-DI-AD smiled, nodded, repositioned his COVID-19 mask and walked away.
The way things are spiraling downward in the NCAA … is it so outrageous to predict schools will start trading players? Why not? The athletes already are declaring themselves free agents by jumping from one program to another and no longer having to wait a year before resuming eligibility. It’s already open-season. Surely you’ve noticed.
And now that they can take cash payments without penalty, what’s to keep school A from giving an athlete some green to go to school B in a swap of, say, second-string quarterbacks or backup point guards? At one time, that sounded funny, I know, but it really can be so … and I AM my own grandpa.
It seems like eons since Bob Black came into our consciousness as 22-year-old play-by-play wordsmith alongside local broadcast icon Frank Soden. He’s come a long, long way, Mr. Black, from being just OK – at best – to becoming among the best, unquestionably worthy of induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
We once wrote, “Merry Christmas, Bob Black, you’re fired,” announcing to the world he was out as voice of the Richmond Braves in 1991. “What you didn’t know was ...,” Black said recently, “ … it also was my birthday.” Ouch!
Fortunately, he had already found a home at UR where he has been calling basketball and football since 1983-84. Compile a list of the state’s best college play by play/analyst partnerships, past and present, and it’s guaranteed Black, with the late Ray Tate (football) and Greg Beckwith (hoops), will be among them.
In addition to his duties on the West End campus where he also has served as assistant athletic director/communications, Black is host of a week-day talk show on ESPN Richmond 106.1 FM, currently heard 4-to-6 p.m. Sad to say, occasionally he gets desperate and offers guests such as yours truly.
The next day Black upgraded to former WRIC-8 sports director Chip Tarkenton, who – mark it down – predicted Clemson and Florida State would abandon the ACC and join Big 12 defectors Oklahoma and Texas in the SEC.
Speaking of the state sports HOF … there will be no class of 2021 induction. Hall leadership decided to skip this year after COVID-19 stopped last year’s ceremony. Instead, the plan now is for the Class of 2020 to be honored next year – April 30, 2022, to be exact. Included will be one new selection in each category. As usual, deadline for nominations is Sept. 1.
Also, it’s no secret the HOF has been taking it on the chin financially. First, the city of Portsmouth broke a promise to provide an annual gift of $500,000 that led to construction of a state-of-the-art building/headquarters there. That forced the non-profit to leave the facility and move to Virginia Beach in 2017.
Now, the state, despite untold riches mostly from the federal government’s eager giveaway of tax payer money, has dropped the Hall from its annual budget that eliminated all nonessentials during the pandemic. That was a hit of $125,000 annually.
“While there currently are no plans to go back to a large-scale museum, my long-term goal is to increase our exhibit presence both locally and throughout the state,” wrote executive director Will Driscoll in a letter to members recently. “… The support we received from the state had been longstanding and critical to our overall operations. However, priorities changed, and the Hall of Fame felt those effects … We were very fortunate to have some sponsors and donors step up to the plate and provide support that helped us navigate the past year and a half … That said, continued support from numerous resources at all levels is vital to our long-term sustainability.”
In other words … H-E-L-P!!
“I wouldn’t say we’re in a great spot but we are in a better spot than we were last year,” Driscoll said from HOF headquarters last week. He is getting some financial assistance from Virginia Beach, reduced his budget “a little bit,” and hopes the politicians at the State Capitol will reinstate their commitment to the Hall next year. “We’re working on it … and if that comes back in, things will be great,” Driscoll said.
Until next time ...