Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: The big what-if

At our age, which is older than dirt, we shouldn’t be surprised by anything. Then again even the memory man forgets stuff … if he really knew about it in the first place. Here is a prime example in Volume 62, looking back at 47 years-plus writing sports for the Times-Dispatch. Call it: “The Big What-If.”

This was news to us, but … did you know Paul Webb, of 511 career wins in 29 years at Randolph-Macon and Old Dominion U., fame, was Tom Butters’ first choice to be next Duke basketball coach in 1980? Yes, P. Webb, not Mike K.

We were told recently that, somehow overlooked – or easily forgotten -- in the 42 years since then was an article in a North Carolina newspaper saying Webb actually was offered the position. When he turned it down, athletic director Butters sent an associate to the airport to stop Mike Krzyzewski from returning to West Point, N.Y., where he had been Army coach since 1975-76.

OK, so it makes for a good story but, according to Webb, “that’s not exactly true.” Then again it was almost true or, as Butters told him years later, “’You know, I was really ready to hire you … but there was a [voice] in the back of my head that kept saying this young guy Krzyzewski might be the guy, and that’s why I hired him.’”